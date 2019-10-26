Fred confident Liverpool draw can kick-start United season

Fred believes Manchester United’s draw against table-topping Liverpool will prove a turning point on both an individual and collective level.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men endured an uncomfortable international break having lost at embattled Newcastle, but they responded with a stirring performance against their old foes at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford gave United a deserved lead that Adam Lallana cancelled out in the closing stages last Sunday, with Liverpool sneaking a 1-1 draw on an afternoon that provided home fans with a much-needed injection of hope. Marcus Rashford gave United the lead against Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)

Fred felt the display was a sign of positive things to come and, after a tough time since his big-money move from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2018, is now confident of kicking on.

“I’m really happy to have had a run in the team,” the Brazil international told the club’s website.

“I’m not so happy about the way we’ve been playing at times but the game against Liverpool feels like a real turning point and I hope I can have a run of form and the team can have a run of form, play great games and get the victories.

“That’s what we’re all working towards to move us out of the position we’re in at the moment.” Fred (left) has struggled to make his mark since arriving from Shakhtar Donetsk (Martin Rickett/PA)

Fred was an unused substitute as United ended an 11-match winless run on the road with Thursday’s victory at Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League, but the midfielder is likely to return to the fold at Norwich on Sunday.

It is a tricky-looking fixture for Solskjaer’s side, but they return to Premier League action buoyed by the display against Liverpool.

“We feel great,” Fred said. “It was a really good game for us.

“We’re unhappy with having conceded the goal but in general we were very happy with the performance and now we need to focus to consistently produce this type of performance and get back to winning ways (in the league).

There are many positive points we can take into the game against Norwich

“The game really lifted us again and it was what we needed.

“Tactically we got things right and we really need to make the most of that and it was an absolutely incredible intensity we played with.

“There are many positive points we can take into the game against Norwich.

“There were some negative points as well, so we need to correct those on the pitch in our day-to-day preparation, but we need to take the positive points to Norwich, have a great game and go for the win.” Fred has made five Premier League appearances for United this season (Richard Sellers/PA)

Sunday’s match is the second in a run of four successive away matches, with Chelsea following in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday before a league trip to Bournemouth next weekend.

“You have to work on everything,” Fred said. “You need to look to improve and have good games every time you play.

“I’m working very hard every day to keep up this form, training hard and doing my best. I know how important every game is and I’m determined to help the team keeping winning.”