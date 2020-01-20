News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Frank Lampard sticks up for under-fire Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

Frank Lampard sticks up for under-fire Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga
By Press Association
Monday, January 20, 2020 - 07:26 PM

Frank Lampard has leapt to Kepa Arrizabalaga’s defence after the Spanish goalkeeper’s error led to Chelsea’s 1-0 loss at Newcastle.

Kepa managed to lay a glove on Isaac Hayden’s injury-time header at St James’ Park on Saturday, but could not palm the effort around the post.

Newcastle condemned Chelsea to an eighth Premier League loss of the season, but despite that defeat Blues boss Lampard is still backing his number one.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, pictured, struggled in Chelsea’s 1-0 loss at Newcastle (Nick Potts/PA)
Kepa Arrizabalaga, pictured, struggled in Chelsea’s 1-0 loss at Newcastle (Nick Potts/PA)

“I will always defend all the players and if there are individual errors then players are the first ones to put their hands up and goalkeepers should be as well,” said Lampard.

“It is an isolated and difficult job because the spotlight is on you individually. At times he has made good saves for us this season and at times he’ll say he wants to do better.

“He is still relatively young as a goalkeeper, he wants to improve, as he should do. He can improve as much as all the team and we can improve.”

Kepa joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in August 2018 in a £72million deal that set a new record fee for a goalkeeper.

The 25-year-old has shown plenty of raw ability but has also proved prone to the odd error like the mistake at Newcastle.

Frank Lampard, pictured, believes Kepa Arrizabalaga has to keep pushing to improve (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Frank Lampard, pictured, believes Kepa Arrizabalaga has to keep pushing to improve (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Lampard insisted he did not speak to Kepa in the north east, and backed the Spain international to hit back to his best.

“I didn’t have a direct conversation with him after the game at all,” said Lampard.

“I’m sensitive to the fact that goalkeepers are under the microscope and that can be tough. He’s like any player, like a striker when it’s not going for him.

“The only thing to do when it’s not going your way is to keep your head down and be humble and work. That’s what I push everybody here to do.

He is still relatively young as a goalkeeper, he wants to improve, as he should do. He can improve as much as all the team and we can improve

“That doesn’t change position to position. He’s a good goalkeeper, we know that, and there have been times this season when he’s saved us points.

“You look at the clean sheets and you’re happy. And sometimes we go, ‘is that an individual error or a team error?’ and the goalkeeper takes the brunt because we haven’t defended right as a team.

“There’s lot of different circumstances. I don’t want to dwell on it as a negative, it’s a reality, we have to be honest, there’s a pool of us here and if it doesn’t go right we have to be better.”

More on this topic

Full-back James is a big attacking weapon for Chelsea – LampardFull-back James is a big attacking weapon for Chelsea – Lampard

Frank Lampard not frightened to lay down the law as Chelsea boss – Jody MorrisFrank Lampard not frightened to lay down the law as Chelsea boss – Jody Morris

Christian Pulisic admits he needs to become more clinicalChristian Pulisic admits he needs to become more clinical

Three arrests over abusive behaviour at Brighton-Chelsea matchThree arrests over abusive behaviour at Brighton-Chelsea match

ChelseaFrank LampardKepa ArrizabalagaNewcastlePremier LeagueTOPIC: Chelsea FC

More in this Section

'I have a number of options' - Felix Jones contemplating next step after Springbok success'I have a number of options' - Felix Jones contemplating next step after Springbok success

Limerick FC case against FAI settled as club chairman makes 'offer of cooperation' to Limerick UnitedLimerick FC case against FAI settled as club chairman makes 'offer of cooperation' to Limerick United

Frank Lampard suggests Chelsea could be interested in striker Edinson CavaniFrank Lampard suggests Chelsea could be interested in striker Edinson Cavani

Djokovic bid for eighth Australian Open title up and running despite dropped setDjokovic bid for eighth Australian Open title up and running despite dropped set


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan looks at the autism-friendly National GalleryNational Gallery is a leader in autism inclusion

The Music Minds event in Co Clare provided interesting discussions and some great music, writes Ellie O’ByrneMusic Minds gets political in Co Clare

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Food blogger, Holly White

Eve Kelliher consults US decluttering guru Dana K. White who has advice on where to start if you’re aiming for interiors minimalism this year.Secret to decluttering success? Adjust to the life you're living now

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »