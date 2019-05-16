NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Frank Lampard sings Leeds chant about himself after play-off victory

Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 06:53 AM

Frank Lampard celebrated his Derby County side reaching the Championship play-off final by singing a song Leeds United fans chanted at him this season.

Lampard’s team won the second leg of their semi-final against Leeds 4-2, overturning a 1-0 first-leg deficit to go through to the final 4-3 on aggregate.

(Nick Potts/PA)

Earlier in the season Leeds were fined £200,000 for breaching the EFL’s code of conduct when they sent a member of staff to watch a Derby training session before a Sky Bet Championship match between the two clubs in January.

The incident prompted the following chant from Leeds fans in Lampard’s direction, to the tune of Oasis’s Stop Crying Your Heart Out.

“‘Cause all of the spies, are hidden away, just try not to worry, you’ll beat us some day. We beat you at home, we beat you away, stop crying Frank Lampard.”

And while Derby had indeed failed to beat Leeds all season, Lampard’s first win against Marcelo Bielsa’s team gave him the perfect opportunity to celebrate by singing his own song.

“Stop crying Frank Lampard,” the former Chelsea midfielder sang, before celebrating with his players.

Derby will face Aston Villa in the Championship play-off final on Monday May 27, where the winner will progress to the Premier League.

- Press Association

