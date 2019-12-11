News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Frank Lampard relaxed about transfer window after Champions League advance

Frank Lampard relaxed about transfer window after Champions League advance
By Press Association
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - 11:58 AM

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is relaxed about the upcoming January transfer window after his side reached the Champions League knock-out stages with a 2-1 win over Lille.

The result, courtesy of Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta goals, sent the Blues through as runners-up to Valencia and so a tricky assignment awaits in the round of 16.

By that point Chelsea could have reinforcements now they are able to sign players again in January after the club’s transfer ban was lifted.

We don't see so much in January that you can do great business

Yet Lampard said: “I’m calm about this window. I know what the squad is. We feel very together in the dressing room.

“We are improving and even the little bumps during the last two weeks are part of the process and we don’t see so much in January that you can do great business.

“If it is there to be done and it feels like it is right for the club that is a conversation for me and upstairs, but I am very calm with January.

“I believe in what we’ve got now and I don’t think we will be crazy just because the transfer ban has been lifted. I think we just need to keep working.”

Jadon Sancho and Wilfried Zaha have been linked with moves to Stamford Bridge in recent weeks and Lampard did hint more options going forward would be welcomed.

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic in action at Stamford Bridge against Lille (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic in action at Stamford Bridge against Lille (Adam Davy/PA)

He added: “I will look at all areas of the team but I think it was quite clear in the summer that you lose Eden Hazard, who was a huge part of scoring or creating our goals last season and the season before that.

“I think we’ve found ways as a team where we can still be competitive. We’ve shown that in the league and now the Champions League.

“But going forward if we’re looking at if we can get even better. Can we get better in forward areas to help competition to help the idea of being more clinical, then I think we’ll always look at that.”

The draw for the round of 16 will take place on Monday and Chelsea could face old manager Maurizio Sarri, now in charge of Juventus.

Other possible opponents include Paris St Germain, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and RB Leipzig.

Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante during match against Lille (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante during match against Lille (Adam Davy/PA)

“Any game we get in the next stage will be tough but we should be very pleased we’re there,” Lampard said.

“This is the test we want. We should embrace the idea of whoever we get and go and take it on no matter who we play.”

Lille forward Timothy Weah, son of one-time Chelsea loanee George Weah, did not make the squad at Stamford Bridge.

Boss Christophe Galtier said: “It is obviously a player we have been missing, a talented player and he’s been very unlucky with injuries lately.

“He is now starting over, starting from scratch. He had complications with his rehabilitation and he also wanted to play in this competition when he joined us.

“Obviously for us he is a great solution up front and I hope the next six months make us forget his last six months.”

More on this topic

Limerick FC facing liquidation after examiner recommends end to court protectionLimerick FC facing liquidation after examiner recommends end to court protection

I’d love to take on Barcelona, says Abraham after Chelsea book last-16 spotI’d love to take on Barcelona, says Abraham after Chelsea book last-16 spot

Hungry Salah will have wanted more than solitary Salzburg strike – HendersonHungry Salah will have wanted more than solitary Salzburg strike – Henderson

Football world mourns 'Bald Eagle' Jim Smith, 79Football world mourns 'Bald Eagle' Jim Smith, 79

Champions LeagueChelseaFrank LampardLilleUEFA Champions LeagueChelsea vs LilleStamford BridgeTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Donegal chairman: 'The fundraising and sponsorship nearly takes up your whole year'Donegal chairman: 'The fundraising and sponsorship nearly takes up your whole year'

Mayo GAA secretary thanks Tim O'Leary in annual reportMayo GAA secretary thanks Tim O'Leary in annual report

Barrister makes doping allegations against Shane Sutton over Tour of IrelandBarrister makes doping allegations against Shane Sutton over Tour of Ireland

Injured Stones ruled out of Dinamo Zagreb clashInjured Stones ruled out of Dinamo Zagreb clash


Lifestyle

Ray Liotta never planned to be an actor. He only signed up for drama classes in college in a bid to dodge the more academic subjects, and didn’t make his first film until he was 30.Both sides now: Ray Liotta on his 40 year career

I am Jesus Christ! No, don’t worry, this writer’s ego isn’t quite that big. We won’t be turning water into wine. Rather, ‘I Am Jesus Christ’ is the name of a new game just announced on Steam.GameTech: The new video game 'I am Jesus Christ'

Johnny ‘Fang’ Murphy, frontman with Cork group The Stargazers, tells Ellie O’Byrne about the cultural milestones on his musical journey.Getting into the swing of things: Johnny 'Fang' Murphy on his musical journey

Clean skincare is cleaning up, but does it even mean anything in particular?The Skin Nerd: When clean does not always mean better

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »