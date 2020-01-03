News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Frank Lampard not frightened to lay down the law as Chelsea boss – Jody Morris

Frank Lampard not frightened to lay down the law as Chelsea boss – Jody Morris
By Press Association
Friday, January 03, 2020 - 10:34 PM

Jody Morris insists Frank Lampard is perfectly prepared to play the “bad cop” role as Chelsea boss.

Assistant coach Morris hailed manager Lampard’s drive to improve individual players and his will to win at Chelsea – maintaining that the ex-England midfielder is happy to lay down the Stamford Bridge law.

Lampard is enduring his first tricky spell as Chelsea boss, with the Blues struggling for form and fluency at home.

Chelsea will bid to shake off consecutive home losses when hosting Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday, with Morris confident the Blues can quickly hit back to top form.

Jody Morris says Frank Lampard will law down the law when needed (Nick Potts/P)
Jody Morris says Frank Lampard will law down the law when needed (Nick Potts/P)

“We are different personalities, but there have certainly been moments when he’s 100 per cent the bad cop,” said Morris, when quizzed on his and Lampard’s coaching dynamic.

“Maybe I’m just a bit more of a moody face than he is on the touchline!

“I think there’s elements where things need to be said, and 99 per cent of the time it’s him that says it.

“You have to take the players individually at times when you have to weigh up how you would treat them and I certainly know the manager does that.

“He has close relationships with some of them. But if he has to give some of them a kick up the backside he has no problem doing it.

“We are in a man’s game, we’re in a big competition week in week out and you do need to come under the umbrella of being a first team player now and that you have to perform.

We are different personalities, but there have certainly been moments when he's 100 per cent the bad cop

“And I think they have been (performing) to be honest.”

Frustrating home losses to Bournemouth and Southampton blotted a productive Christmas period on the road, with Chelsea pulling off fine wins at Tottenham and Arsenal.

Morris knows Chelsea must up the ante at home however, insisting Lampard is focused on far more than just results in his coaching demands.

“The results would maybe point towards it being his first test as a manager,” said Morris.

“But we’ve had moments when we’ve been winning games where we’ve been just as frustrated.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Frank Lampard’s Chelsea face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“And he’s one of those that he lives and breathes it. Last night we were getting text messages about ‘look at this, look at that’.

“He’s passionate about improving players, he’s passionate about winning. But it’s not just the results that might push him to being frustrated.

“I remember spells at Derby where we were winning games but certain things we were asking for weren’t being carried out.

“So he’s a deep thinker and he wants to come up with ways to help players individually and as a group.”

More on this topic

Christian Pulisic admits he needs to become more clinicalChristian Pulisic admits he needs to become more clinical

Three arrests over abusive behaviour at Brighton-Chelsea matchThree arrests over abusive behaviour at Brighton-Chelsea match

Chelsea announce £96.6m loss in financial resultsChelsea announce £96.6m loss in financial results

Frank Lampard keen for Chelsea teenager Tariq Lamptey to sign new dealFrank Lampard keen for Chelsea teenager Tariq Lamptey to sign new deal

Frank LampardJody MorrisFA CupChelseaNottm ForestChelsea vs Nottm ForestStamford BridgeTOPIC: Chelsea FC

More in this Section

Rodgers delight as faith in Foxes pays rich rewardRodgers delight as faith in Foxes pays rich reward

Salah keeps Reds on course to end three decades of painSalah keeps Reds on course to end three decades of pain

Hurley goal blitz seals deal early in Rebel rompHurley goal blitz seals deal early in Rebel romp

Rooney pulls the strings on victorious Derby debutRooney pulls the strings on victorious Derby debut


Lifestyle

THIS year the annual January exhibition of Turner watercolours at the National Gallery of Ireland is being complemented by works from over 20 artists inspired by the master.A rare chance to view famed watercolours

More employers are providing wellness programmes, but it’s key to focus on what staff want, writes Áilín Quinlan.Fit to work: Wellness programme in the workplace

Fiann Ó Nualláin’s resolution for the new year is to focus on his five-a-day.Fruits of good health: Focus on five-a-day

Yearning for a good tidy-up? Sam Wylie-Harris has stylish storage sorted.Clever ways to declutter

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 01, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 23
  • 30
  • 42
  • 47
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »