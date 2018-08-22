Frank Lampard gets first home win as Derby boss

Frank Lampard celebrated his first home win in management as Derby beat Ipswich 2-0 to defy the Suffolk club’s impressive run at Pride Park.

Ipswich had won on seven of their previous 10 visits to Derby but two goals in eight second-half minutes from Wales internationals Joe Ledley and Tom Lawrence settled what had been a scrappy contest.

The first 45 minutes had been low on quality and the second began with both teams squandering possession cheaply, until Derby took the lead just before the hour with a superb strike from Ledley.

Ipswich cleared a corner to just outside the area and Ledley arrowed a shot from 22 yards into the top left corner.

Derby had a second goal eight minutes later when Lawrence was fouled a couple of yards outside the box and the winger scored with a low free-kick. Bialkowski got a hand to the ball but could not prevent it bouncing over the line.

It left Ipswich with a lot to do and they never looked like staging a recovery as they lost at Derby for the first time in 12 years.

Meanwhile QPR fans turned on Steve McClaren as Bristol City cruised to a 3-0 victory over his struggling side at Loftus Road, where Andreas Weimann scored twice.

Matty Taylor’s goal four minutes before the interval put the Robins ahead and Weimann doubled their lead five minutes into the second half.

Weimann netted again in injury time - the Austrian’s fourth goal in as many Sky Bet Championship games since his arrival from Derby.

Rangers, bottom of the table and walloped 7-1 by West Brom on Saturday, have lost all four of their league games since McClaren replaced the sacked Ian Holloway as manager and their shortcomings in defence were all too evident once again.

McClaren was then barracked by some of the home supporters as he made a double substitution on the hour mark, bringing on Matt Smith and Jordan Cousins for Pawel Wszolek and Luongo.

Hull avoided making their worst start to a season since 2006 after coming from behind to beat Rotherham 3-2 in the Sky Bet Championship.

Having taken only a point from their opening three games, the mood was low at the Tigers but Jackson Irvine’s double and Fraizer Campbell’s effort lifted spirits at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.