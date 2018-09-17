Home»Sport

Frank Lampard accepts FA charge after sending-off

Monday, September 17, 2018 - 03:22 PM

Derby manager Frank Lampard has accepted a charge of improper conduct from the Football Association following his sending-off during his side’s defeat at Rotherham on Saturday.

The former Chelsea and England midfielder was charged by the FA on Monday morning after he was sent from the dugout in the 77th minute of the Rams’ 1-0 loss at the New York Stadium.

Lampard left his technical area to complain about a decision and was swiftly dismissed by referee Peter Bankes.

County were trailing at the time following a Ryan Manning penalty and were down to 10 men after Tom Lawrence saw red for a late tackle on Richie Towell.

Lampard admitted after the game that he felt he was unfairly sent off, but has now decided to take his punishment on the chin.

“I’ll accept the fine and we’ll move on,” the 40-year-old said at a pre-match press conference for Derby’s clash with Blackburn on Tuesday.

“Some of the frustration comes because we didn’t play as well as we could on the day.

“Sometimes, mistakes can be made. The best referees make less mistakes. The level is good in the Championship.”

- Press Association


