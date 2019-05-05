NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Franck Ribery to end 12-year stay at Bayern Munich

Sunday, May 05, 2019 - 12:28 PM

Franck Ribery will leave Bayern Munich when his contract expires in the summer after the French midfielder decided against extending his deal.

Ribery has scored 123 goals in 422 appearances since moving to Bayern in June 2007 from Marseille, helping the Bavarian giants to 21 trophies, including eight Bundesliga titles and the 2012-13 Champions League.

The 36-year-old said in quotes on Bayern’s website: “When I came to Bayern, it was a dream come true.

“It won’t be easy to say goodbye, but we must never forget what we’ve achieved together, we’ve won so much together – more than 20 honours.”

Ribery will join fellow veteran winger Arjen Robben in leaving Bayern at the end of the season. The pair, instrumental for the club for much of the last decade, will be given a testimonial next year.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge added: “Franck and Arjen are great players. FC Bayern owes a lot to both of them and we will give them a wonderful and emotional farewell.

Franck Ribery lifts the Champions League trophy at Wembley (Martin Rickett/PA)

“They’ve helped shape FC Bayern’s most successful decade with fantastic football.”

Bayern are closing in on another Bundesliga crown, though Ribery has been largely on the periphery this season due to injury.

He did, however, make his return to action on Saturday and got on the scoresheet in the 3-1 win over Hannover.

- Press Association

