News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Franck Ribery completes Fiorentina move

Franck Ribery completes Fiorentina move
By Press Association
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - 01:35 PM

Fiorentina have announced the signing of former Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery.

Ribery, 36, who left German champions Bayern when his contract expired at the end of last season, will be unveiled by Fiorentina at a press conference on Thursday, the Serie A club said in a brief statement on their official website.

Fiorentina have not disclosed details about Ribery’s contract, but it has been reported he has signed a two-year deal.

Ribery won a record nine Bundesliga titles and the Champions League, in 2013, during his 12-year spell with Bayern after joining from Marseille in a €17m deal in 2007.

He began his career at Boulogne in 2002 and has also had spells at Metz and Galatasaray.

Ribery scored 16 goals in 81 appearances for France and played in their 2006 World Cup final defeat to Italy.

READ MORE

Leicester’s Islam Slimani to spend rest of campaign on loan at Monaco

More on this topic

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

More than €400,000 recovered in ATM theft investigationMore than €400,000 recovered in ATM theft investigation

Thousands sign up for Brexit party on Dutch beachThousands sign up for Brexit party on Dutch beach

They came to slay! Queens for UK’s first RuPaul’s Drag Race are revealedThey came to slay! Queens for UK’s first RuPaul’s Drag Race are revealed

soccer

More in this Section

Profit-sharing deal could transform Pacific Islands rugby, says Dan LeoProfit-sharing deal could transform Pacific Islands rugby, says Dan Leo

Cricket Ireland announce three-match series against England in 2020Cricket Ireland announce three-match series against England in 2020

Ex-players Stephen Frampton and Tom Feeney to help find next Déise bossEx-players Stephen Frampton and Tom Feeney to help find next Déise boss

Aaron Gillane out of Limerick SHC due to broken jawAaron Gillane out of Limerick SHC due to broken jaw


Lifestyle

We have two words for you: tiny sunglasses.6 of the biggest fashion trends from The Matrix as a fourth movie is announced

With more than 70 museums, 30 parks and a maze of canals, this city is a giant playground, says Kirsty Masterman.Bikes, boats and pancakes: Why Amsterdam is the new go-to destination for family-friendly travel

It’s 100% better than takeout.How to make Jamie Oliver’s veggie pad thai

The Hunger is billed as an opera, but its composer, Donnacha Dennehy, prefers to call it a “docu-cantata”.The Hunger: Appeals to God and for pity in this clash of two linguistic worlds

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »