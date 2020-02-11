‘Fragile’ Pele embarrassed to leave his house, says son

Brazil great Pele is “embarrassed” to leave home because of mobility problems, according to his son Edinho.

Pele pictured in 2016.

The 79-year-old, who was admitted to hospital last year with a urinary infection, has had hip problems and recent public appearances have been in a wheelchair.

According to Edinho, inadequate rehabilitation after a transplant operation has apparently exacerbated the issue and left him “sheepish and reclusive”.

“He is very fragile in relation to mobility. He underwent a hip transplant and did not undergo adequate, ideal rehabilitation,” he told TV Globo.

“So, he has this mobility problem, which ends up causing a certain depression.

“Today he can no longer walk properly, only with the walker. He is embarrassed, he doesn’t want to go out, be on the street.”