‘Fragile’ Pele embarrassed to leave his house, says son

By Press Association
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 11:42 AM

Brazil great Pele is “embarrassed” to leave home because of mobility problems, according to his son Edinho.

Pele pictured in 2016.
The 79-year-old, who was admitted to hospital last year with a urinary infection, has had hip problems and recent public appearances have been in a wheelchair.

According to Edinho, inadequate rehabilitation after a transplant operation has apparently exacerbated the issue and left him “sheepish and reclusive”.

“He is very fragile in relation to mobility. He underwent a hip transplant and did not undergo adequate, ideal rehabilitation,” he told TV Globo.

“So, he has this mobility problem, which ends up causing a certain depression.

“Today he can no longer walk properly, only with the walker. He is embarrassed, he doesn’t want to go out, be on the street.”

TOPIC: Soccer

