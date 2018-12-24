NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Fractured metatarsal sidelines Arsenal playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Monday, December 24, 2018 - 04:02 PM

Arsenal have revealed that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be out for at least six weeks because of a fractured metatarsal.

Mkhitaryan suffered the injury to his right foot in last Wednesday’s Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham and was replaced at half-time before missing the win against Burnley at the weekend.

Arsenal released the news of the injury on their official website with the Armenian playmaker not due to resume full training for six weeks.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set for a spell on the sidelines (Nick Potts/PA)

Mkhitaryan has been a regular under Unai Emery and has contributed four Premier League goals this season.

The 29-year-old will miss key league games against Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City as Arsenal continue their pursuit of a top-four place.

Mkhitaryan arrived at the Emirates Stadium almost a year ago as part of the swap deal that took Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United.

- Press Association


