News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Four-some Gunners rout Newcastle

Four-some Gunners rout Newcastle
By Press Association
Sunday, February 16, 2020 - 07:09 PM

Arsenal continued to show improvement under Mikel Arteta as a second-half blitzing of Newcastle gave them a 4-0 win at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners overcame a lifeless first half to turn it into a rout as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette all found the net, ending the Gunners’ run of four successive Premier League draws.

It was their second win of 2020 and Arteta will be confident his side are now on an upward trend as he tries and implements his ideas.

Nicolas Pepe was on target for the Gunners (John Walton/PA)
Nicolas Pepe was on target for the Gunners (John Walton/PA)

It turned into an almost perfect afternoon for Pepe, who bagged two assists, produced the sort of contribution that justifies his £72million price tag in the summer, while Ozil scored his first goal since last April and Lacazette ended a nine-game drought.

Newcastle, who set up with five at the back, probably needed to score first, but they had chances to get back into the game, notably through Allan Saint-Maximin’s shot which hit a post.

Having deemed their winter-break trip to Dubai a success, Arteta was hoping the work done will have transferred on to the pitch, but it was Newcastle who enjoyed the early opportunities.

They were nearly the beneficiaries of an own goal when Dani Ceballos diverted Sean Longstaff’s shot, but Bernd Leno was on hand to make a smart save.

Then Joelinton was presented with a golden chance in the 15th minute as Valentino Lazaro’s cross found him in space at the near post, but the Brazilian produced the finish of a man who had not scored in the league since August as he scooped wide when trying an audacious flick.

The Gunners came to life and began to take control of the game, working Martin Dubravka regularly as the goalkeeper saved from Eddie Nketiah, making his first league start for the club, Aubameyang and Pepe.

Joelinton did prove his worth at the other end as he produced an important goalline block to deny Shkodran Mustafi as the Gunners searched for an opener.

With Newcastle playing with a flat back five, the onus was on the Gunners to break them down.

They were going to need more life and urgency if they were going to manage that and the start to the second half was encouraging.

Pepe twisted and turned in the area and pulled back to Nketiah, but the young striker’s 10-yard shot glanced off the top of the crossbar and went over.

The Gunners did not have long to wait before they did go ahead as Aubameyang did the business in the 54th minute.

The 30-year-old was in the perfect place to find the corner with a cushioned header from Pepe’s pinpoint cross.

Aubameyang takes flight (John Walton/PA)
Aubameyang takes flight (John Walton/PA)

Pepe enjoyed a golden few minutes as three minutes later he got on the scoresheet to make it 2-0.

This was down to the skill and enterprise of Bukayo Saka, who nutmegged Lazaro and teed up the Ivory Coast international to coolly sweep into the bottom corner.

That seemed like that would be the end of the contest, but on another day Newcastle might have made a comeback.

Only a brilliant block by David Luiz denied Ciaran Clark as the defender somehow missed from close range while Saint-Maximin, whose pace and energy was a threat throughout, struck a post with a curling shot.

The Gunners made sure of it in the 90th minute as Ozil scored his first goal since last April, slotting home from Lacazette’s assist.

The Frenchman also ended a long wait for a goal as he struck for the first time in over two months as he scuffed home another Pepe cross at the death.

More on this topic

Mourinho jokes about Man City’s 2018 title win after Spurs’ victory at VillaMourinho jokes about Man City’s 2018 title win after Spurs’ victory at Villa

Chelsea motivated by top four aims and not revenge against United – KanteChelsea motivated by top four aims and not revenge against United – Kante

Son Heung-min hits last-gasp winner at Villa Park to move Spurs up to fifthSon Heung-min hits last-gasp winner at Villa Park to move Spurs up to fifth

Leaders Celtic show title credentials with late win at AberdeenLeaders Celtic show title credentials with late win at Aberdeen

Alexandre LacazettefootballMesut OzilNicolas PepePierre-Emerick AubameyangPremier LeagueArsenalTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Jack Anderson: Nudging, not pushing, for change is Tom Ryan’s remitJack Anderson: Nudging, not pushing, for change is Tom Ryan’s remit

Mayo and Storm Dennis hold Waterford scoreless in second halfMayo and Storm Dennis hold Waterford scoreless in second half

Terrace Talk: Liverpool - We never win fairly, do we? You’ve got to laughTerrace Talk: Liverpool - We never win fairly, do we? You’ve got to laugh

Cavan storm past Laois to easy victoryCavan storm past Laois to easy victory


Lifestyle

AS Joaquin Phoenix rose to the podium to collect his Academy Award for Best Actor, ears were peeled as the actor made his speech about inequality and our disconnect with the natural world.Paul McLauchlan: Leading men lead the way on Oscars red carpet

The new season blood oranges have arrived, they’ve been trickling into the shops ever since Christmas — such joy. I long for their delightful fresh taste after the rich food of the festive season.Darina Allen: Blood Oranges have a delightfully fresh taste after the rich food of winter

She’s the Cork singer dubbed the next Kate Bush, shortlisted by Universal, the world’s biggest record label, as their artist to watch in 2020. This will be the year of Lyra, writes Ed PowerLyra: Meet the new Kate Bush - and she's from Cork

For relationships to endure, we need to be loving not just on Valentine’s Day but all year round, a Buddhist teacher tells Marjorie BrennanOpen hearts: The Buddhist approach to love and loving

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »