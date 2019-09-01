News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Four players withdraw from Ireland squad for Euro 2020 qualifier; Three replacements called up

By Stephen Barry
Sunday, September 01, 2019 - 06:55 PM

Four players have withdrawn from the Republic of Ireland squad for Thursday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland due to fitness issues.

Sean Maguire (eye), Matt Doherty (knee), and Keiren Westwood (knee) have all been ruled out with injuries, while James McCarthy has pulled out to work on his fitness.

Luton Town striker James Collins, Fulham defender Cyrus Christie, and Burton Albion goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara have been called up to replace them in the 24-man squad.

Maguire sustained a freak eye injury in training last Thursday when he was struck in the face by a ball.

“It’s the most bizarre injury I have seen before,” said Preston North End manager Alex Neil.

“It’s caused a bleed in his eye and the pressure is double of that of his other eye. It can be significant so we have to be careful.

“The advice is for him to have two weeks rest because an increase in blood pressure can cause more damage so we will be careful with that.”

Doherty missed Wolves' 3-2 loss to Everton today as he continues to recover from the knee injury which has limited his game-time this season.

Westwood sustained his knee injury when in goal for Sheffield Wednesday during their 2-1 loss to QPR, although he completed the 90 minutes.

Speaking about James McCarthy's absence, Ireland manager Mick McCarthy told the FAI: “I have spoken at length to James. He has recently moved to Crystal Palace and is only back playing.

“James is completely free of injury but the intensity of the Switzerland game was always going to be too much for James and we discussed that.

“Like James, Keiren Westwood will work away now at his club and we will see how they are before we go to Georgia and Switzerland next month.

“It is hard on the four players to miss out for a game as big as the Switzerland match.

“We have a 24-strong squad now with James, Cyrus, and Kieran coming in and we will get to work on Monday.”

Meanwhile, Michael Obafemi (hamstring) and Nathan Collins (calf) have also been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad due to injury.

Ross County winger Simon Power and Southampton defender Kameron Ledwidge has been called up to replace them.

