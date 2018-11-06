Four new call-ups in Ireland squad as Seamus Coleman and Robbie Brady return

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has given first senior call-ups to four players in his provisional squad for this month's games against Northern Ireland and Denmark.

There are first senior call-ups for Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Jimmy Dunne (Hearts), Ryan Manning (Rotherham United) and Michael Obafemi (Southampton).

Kelleher previously trained with the squad in Wales following the first UEFA Nations League game in Cardiff, while Dunne and Manning were recently involved in Noel King's Under-21 squad. Obafemi is an U-19 international, who has made two Premier League appearances so far this season.

Both Stephen Ward (knee) and Jonathan Walters (Achilles) are ruled out, but the duo of Seamus Coleman (foot) and Robbie Brady (ankle) return to the squad following respective injuries.

Midfielder Glenn Whelan will lead Ireland out as captain against Northern Ireland for what will be his 85th senior appearance. The Aston Villa man will not be part of the squad for the Denmark game.

The Ireland squad will report into camp on Sunday, November 11 ahead of the Northern Ireland game on Thursday, November 15. They will then depart for Aarhus on Saturday, November 17 to prepare for their final UEFA Nations League game away to Denmark on Monday, November 19.

The final squad will be confirmed ahead of training on Monday, November 12 at the FAI National Training Centre.

Tickets for the Northern Ireland game are available now from Ticketmaster.ie.

Republic of Ireland Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Colin Doyle (Hearts), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Jimmy Dunne (Hearts*), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City)

Midfielders: Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Harry Arter (Cardiff City*), Conor Hourihane, Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), David Meyler (Reading), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), Richie Towell, Ryan Manning (Rotherham United*), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City)

Forwards: Shane Long, Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Sean Maguire, Callum Robinson (Preston North End), Aiden O'Brien (Millwall), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth)

*Indicates the player is on loan