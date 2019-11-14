News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Four lessons learned as Ireland's reserves impress against New Zealand

Four lessons learned as Ireland's reserves impress against New Zealand
Derrick Williams celebrates after scoring his side's first goal with teammates Troy Parrott, left, and Kevin Long. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
By Ger McCarthy
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 09:42 PM

Ger McCarthy picks out the key lessons learned as the Republic of Ireland defeated New Zealand 3-1 in tonight's friendly.

All white on the night

There were plenty of positives to take from Thursday night’s friendly albeit against international opposition without a competitive game in 525 days.

Sean Maguire delivered a timely reminder of his potential by thundering home a superb strike to break his international duck. Callum Robinson did likewise when introduced as a second-half substitute.

Add in Derrick William’s impressive performance and goal from left-back, as well as Lee O’Connor’s confident showing on the opposite flank, and Mick McCarthy can be content with his second string’s efforts.

Who’s a pretty boy?

Troy Parrott in action against Michael Boxall of New Zealand. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Troy Parrott in action against Michael Boxall of New Zealand. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
 

Hard to believe that it is three years since Troy Parrott helped the DDSL claim the SFAI U14 Kennedy Cup at the University of Limerick. Since then, scoring regularly for Tottenham Hotspur U23s and progressing to the fringes of Mauricio Pochettino’s first team has helped sharpen the striker’s skillset.

Parrott’s much-anticipated Republic of Ireland senior debut saw the 17-year-old deployed as a lone striker. Unafraid to drift in behind New Zealand’s defence or front up to Winston Reid, Parrott didn’t shirk his responsibilities and setup Sean Maguire’s goal.

Yet apart from one blocked shot, the debutant didn’t make the goal-scoring impact craved by Irish supporters desperate to anoint the next incarnation of Robbie Keane. It is early days and Troy Parrott has plenty to look forward to in an Irish jersey. Tonight was merely the first tentative step.

A new pair of hands

Despite rarely being tested, Kieran O’Hara’s 64 minutes were essential as the on-loan Burton Albion goalkeeper could yet be called upon for Monday night’s showdown with Denmark.

Darren Randolph missed three games due to a persistent thigh strain heading into the international break and O’Hara will get the nod should the Middlesbrough shot-stopper miss out. The 23-year-old could do little about Callum McCowatt’s opener but produced an excellent save to prevent a deflected Storm Roux effort from hitting the net.

O’Hara did everything asked of him during a routine friendly, an important confidence boost should the young goalkeeper be thrust into a more pressure-filled environment on Monday.

Heirs to Hoolahan’s throne

There’s little doubt that the Republic of Ireland has lacked a creative spark since Wes Hoolahan’s retirement.

Sitting behind the Irish front three, Jack Byrne was at the hub of some of his country’s best moments. Positive on the ball and looking to attack at every opportunity, the Shamrock Rovers midfielder showed glimpses of his capabilities.

Experience is all Byrne lacks but will continue to pick up senior caps under Stephen Kenny if the League of Ireland star produces consistent displays for club and country.

Experience is something Robbie Brady does not lack with 46 senior appearances under his belt. The Burnley midfielder looked rusty following a long layoff but conjured up one of his trademark set-piece deliveries for Ireland’s first goal. A fully fit Brady would represent a welcome boost to Ireland’s qualification hopes.

READ MORE

Kenny proud as new-look Ireland U21s eventually make dominance count in Armenia

More on this topic

Parrott: 'Walking out in green in my home town was the best feeling ever'Parrott: 'Walking out in green in my home town was the best feeling ever'

Sean Maguire: Ireland victory important for qualifier against DenmarkSean Maguire: Ireland victory important for qualifier against Denmark

Player ratings from Ireland's victory over New ZealandPlayer ratings from Ireland's victory over New Zealand

Ireland ease to comeback victory on night of firsts against New ZealandIreland ease to comeback victory on night of firsts against New Zealand

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Catriona Matthew to captain Europe again in 2021 Solheim CupCatriona Matthew to captain Europe again in 2021 Solheim Cup

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Mullins plans another light campaign for Photo en route to CheltenhamMullins plans another light campaign for Photo en route to Cheltenham

Nathan Collins confident of U21 chances in ArmeniaNathan Collins confident of U21 chances in Armenia


Lifestyle

In an industry where women battle ageism and sexism, Meryl Streep has managed to decide her own destiny – and roles, writes Suzanne HarringtonJeepers Streepers: Hollywood royalty, all hail queen Meryl

'Ask Audrey' has been the newspaper's hysterical agony aunt “for ages, like”.Ask Audrey: Guten tag. Vot the f**k is the story with your cycle lanes?

Daphne Wright’s major new exhibition at the Crawford addresses such subjects as ageing and consumerism, writes Colette SheridanFinding inspiration in domestic situations

Christian Bale and Matt Damon tell Laura Harding about their roles in Le Mans ‘66, the tale of the men paid by Ford to take on the dominance of Ferrari in the motor-racing worldFoot to the floor: Christian Bale and Matt Damon talk about Ford, Ferrari and the 24 hours of Le Mans

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »