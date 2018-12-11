Founder of English football charity Kick It Out announces retirement

Herman Ouseley challenged football’s leaders to “show they are capable of bringing about lasting change” after announcing his intention to step down as chairperson of anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out at the end of the season.

The 73-year-old former chair of the Commission for Racial Equality, founded the anti-discrimination charity as ‘Let’s Kick Racism Out of Football’ in August 1993.

Speaking in August on the 25th anniversary of the organisation’s founding, Ouseley admitted removing discrimination from football is a task which would never be completed.

He also hinted he was preparing to retire – a decision which has now been announced.

"There is so much to be done before I sign off next year, so onwards with the action while I prepare to hang up my boots." Lord Ouseley, our Chair, has announced that after 25 years leading the organisation, he is stepping down at the end of the season:

He said in a statement: “Over the past decade, I have indicated my wish each year to step down from the chair and move on and handover the reins to younger equality advocates and campaigners but have always been told that ‘not now, this is the wrong time’ and no-one else has stuck their head above the parapet to lead the organisation.

“Well now is the right time for new leadership of Kick It Out as I re-focus my life for new challenges after 56 years of public service.

“I have thrown challenges at the leaders in football and they need to show their hands – they need to show they are capable of bringing about lasting change if they all come together out of their silos and take a dynamic and coherent approach to meeting the equality challenges.”

A statement from our chair, Lord Ouseley, on yesterday's events.

The news comes just a few days after the latest incident which required comment from his organisation when Raheem Sterling was abused during his Manchester City side’s Premier League match at Chelsea last Saturday. Kick It Out insisted Ouseley’s announcement had nothing to do with the incident.

Ouseley reflected on the success of Kick It Out and says the organisation will continue to work to reduce discrimination in the game.

He added: “When I set up the Let’s Kick Racism Out of Football in 1993, I hoped that the football authorities would take it on board and tackle the problem. It proved to be a long haul with a slow process of change in pursuit of equality, inclusion and cohesion.

“Recent progress across the game in pursuing equalities for all is offset by the wider society afflictions of prejudice and hatred from which football cannot escape.

“Kick It Out is well positioned with excellent staff to keep the momentum of activity afloat in helping football to be a powerhouse for equality, inclusion and diversity. It is also well positioned to continue its excellent work in helping to prepare the next generation of players for the diversity of cultures in the game and to handle all inequalities, discrimination and prejudice.

“There is so much to be done before I sign off next year, so onwards with the action while I prepare to hang up my boots.”

