Foster will have no complaints at being on bench at Wembley

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has backed team-mate Heurelho Gomes to keep his place for the FA Cup final.

Foster is the club’s number one but the veteran Brazilian has started in the cup competitions this season.

Gomes played on Sunday as Watford reached their first FA Cup final since 1984 in dramatic fashion, coming from 2-0 down to beat Wolves 3-2 after extra time at Wembley. Captain Troy Deeney scored an added-time penalty to level things up.

Love this! @BenFoster when asked what he would do if he was picked for the @EmiratesFACup final: "I’ll absolutely refuse! @hdgomes deserves it and should play without a doubt. He has never let this club down and never will. He was fantastic today." pic.twitter.com/2fxhIda3ch — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) April 7, 2019

The 38-year-old is likely to retire at the end of the season, meaning the cup final would be his final game, and Foster believes there should be no doubt about him playing in the final on May 18.

When asked what he would do if he was selected for the Wembley showpiece, Foster told the club’s Twitter account: “I’ll absolutely refuse!

“Heurelho deserves it and should play without a doubt. He has never let this club down and never will. He was fantastic today.”

- Press Association