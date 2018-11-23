Forty year bans for Mullingar Town players who assaulted referee

Three soccer players have been banned from the sport for 40 years following an assault on an amateur referee earlier this month.

Daniel Sweeney suffered horrific facial injuries in an assault which happened following a game between Horseleap and Mullingar Town on November 11.

Mr Sweeney had to undergo five hours of surgery where plates had to be inserted into his jaw.

Today the Combined Counties Football League announced the three Mullingar Town players involved in the attack have been banned from all football activity under the jurisdiction of the FAI for 40 years each.

That means they cannot coach, manage or be part of a club committee for that period.

Meanwhile, a spectator who also involved in the incident - who had previously been banned from playing for a previous assault - has been banned from coaching, managing or being part of a club committee.

40 year bans from football for the players that attacked referee Daniel Sweeney pic.twitter.com/R9hI0RcX35— Will O'Callaghan (@willocallaghan) November 23, 2018

The CCFL has also fined Mullingar Town €500 for failing to control its players.

The money will go to Daniel Sweeney's recovery fund.

Mullingar Town released a statement last week from chairman Martin Moore, apologising to Mr Sweeney.

Mr Moore said that November 11 "is and forever will be a black day for our club and for sport in general".

Speaking while recovering, Mr Sweeney offered forgiveness to his attackers.

Video: Virgin Media News

Speaking to Virgin Media News, Mr Sweeney said he does not hold a grudge against the people who hurt him.

"I consider myself a man of faith, I want to say that I bear no animosity towards them whatsoever for what's happened," said Mr Sweeney.

"I actually would forgive them and that would be my message: I forgive you for what happened and hold no grudge."

- Digital Desk