NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Fortuna Sittard boost Eredivisie survival hopes with win over 10-man FC Emmen

Friday, March 15, 2019 - 09:27 PM

Fortuna Sittard pulled four points clear of the Eredivisie relegation zone with a comfortable 3-1 win over fellow strugglers FC Emmen.

The hosts scored all their goals in the first half as they took control of the contest.

Andrej Lukic’s own goal in the fourth minute set Sittard on their way before Lisandro Semedo doubled the lead in the 18th minute.

Andrija Novakovich put the game to bed in the second minute of added time at the end of the first half.

Things got worse for Emmen, who are winless in five and remain in the final relegation spot, when Glenn Bijl was sent off 14 minutes from time.

But they did grab an added-time consolation as Reuven Niemeijer found the target.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Monchengladbach held at home by Freiburg

Charity fundraiser tour announced in memory of Keith Flint

Spanish government approves June date for relocation of General Franco remains

Update: 115 cars and over €40,000 seized in CAB raids in Limerick, Tipperary and Dublin

KEYWORDS

Andrej LukicAndrija NovakovichGlenn BijlLisandro SemedoReuven NiemeijerDutch EredivisieEmmen

More in this Section

Fleetwood’s first PGA Tour title is just a matter of time – McIlroy

‘I’m excited about this competition’ – Unai Emery targets Europa League trophy

Maurizio Sarri hoping Chelsea avoid Napoli in Europa League quarter-finals

Hamilton tops timesheets in practice for Australian Grand Prix


Lifestyle

Album review: Dido - Still on My Mind

Album review: Dido - Still on My Mind

Tee up a tea treat for two at the best locations this Mother's Day

As Leigh-Anne Pinnock scores a major fashion gig, we look back at the singer’s style hits and misses

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »