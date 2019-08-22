Forster ‘home’ after making Celtic loan return

Goalkeeper Fraser Forster feels like he is home again after returning to Celtic on loan from Southampton.

The 31-year-old, who has made just one appearance for Saints since Boxing Day 2017, previously spent four seasons at Parkhead before leaving for the Premier League five years ago.

Forster is keen to find a way back to first-team football at the club where he made 193 appearances and won three Scottish Premiership titles and two Scottish Cups.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be here, it feels like I’m coming home and I’m buzzing to be back at this great club,” Fraser told celticfc.net.

“Now, I just want to get back training and get back playing.

“The gaffer (Neil Lennon) has always been brilliant with me, and when the opportunity came up to come back and work with him again, it was one that was too good to turn down.

“I’m delighted to be back. I know a lot of the lads, which is makes it feel like I’ve come back home. With that in mind, I hope I can fit straight back in.”

Forster will wear the number 67, representing the year club’s Lisbon Lions won the European Cup, after requesting it.

“Obviously, I know what the number 67 means to this great club,” he said.

“It’s an honour to wear the shirt and an even bigger honour to wear this number.

“I loved my time here before and I felt like it was the right number for me, I’m really proud to wear it, and I want to do my absolute best for this club.”

