News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Former Tottenham and England striker Jimmy Greaves in hospital

Former Tottenham and England striker Jimmy Greaves in hospital
By Press Association
Wednesday, April 08, 2020 - 06:55 AM

England, Tottenham and Chelsea great Jimmy Greaves is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Nobody has scored more top-flight goals in English football than the 80-year-old, who was part of the triumphant 1966 World Cup squad.

Greaves suffered a severe stroke in May 2015, which left him wheelchair-bound.

In a statement late on Tuesday evening, Tottenham said: “We can confirm that our record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves is currently being treated in hospital.

“We are in touch with his family and will provide further updates in due course.

“Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to Jimmy and his family.”

Jimmy Greaves remains Tottenham’s all-time top scorer (PA Archives)
Jimmy Greaves remains Tottenham’s all-time top scorer (PA Archives)

Free-scoring Greaves came through the ranks at Chelsea, netting 132 goals in 169 matches before joining Italian giants AC Milan.

The striker returned to England when joining Spurs for £99,999 in December 1961 and scored a record-breaking 266 goals in 379 competitive appearances for the north London club.

Greaves won two FA Cups and the Cup Winners’ Cup at White Hart Lane, before joining West Ham as the late, great Martin Peters moved the other way.

He scored 44 goals in 57 appearances for England, with an injury in the final group game of the 1966 World Cup allowing Sir Geoff Hurst the chance to come into the side.

More on this topic

Tottenham reinforce social distancing rules after players spotted trainingTottenham reinforce social distancing rules after players spotted training

Tottenham can still qualify for next season’s Champions League – Lucas MouraTottenham can still qualify for next season’s Champions League – Lucas Moura

Where has it all gone wrong for Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham?Where has it all gone wrong for Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham?

Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn sidelined with ankle injuryTottenham winger Steven Bergwijn sidelined with ankle injury

Jimmy GreavesTottenham HotspurTOPIC: Tottenham Hotspur FC

More in this Section

World Athletics pauses Olympic qualification period due to coronavirusWorld Athletics pauses Olympic qualification period due to coronavirus

Cork City Sports cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemicCork City Sports cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

FIFA seeks further information over bribery allegationsFIFA seeks further information over bribery allegations

Everyone must share the pain to keep football alive – FA chairman Greg ClarkeEveryone must share the pain to keep football alive – FA chairman Greg Clarke


Lifestyle

As online retailers report record sales in loungewear, classic cuffed sweatpants have become a hot ticket item. Already a go-to look for off-duty celebs, the humble sweatsuit cemented its status when Tom Ford showed 80s-inspired grey marl sportswear pieces in his autumn winter collection earlier this year.Fashion: don't sweat it!

Seeking inspiration for all that extra time at home? Use it to discover the art of cooking and baking with your children.Fun & Food: The family that cooks together...

W E DON’T have a large amount of activities to do right now. So why not get a larger mount? If those opening lines give you a headache, don’t worry — at least you weren’t hit on the head with a mace.GameTech: Bannerlord flies the flag for escapism

Our window on the world opens wide for tonight.Homes from Mayo, Tyrone and Cork tonight on RTÉ series Home of the Year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »