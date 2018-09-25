Former teammates pay tribute to Liam Miller with benefit match in Cork

Former Celtic, Republic of Ireland and Manchester United players paid tribute to Liam Miller as a match held in his memory ended 2-2 at Pairc Ui Chaoimh before being settled by a penalty shoot-out.

Miller, who started his career with the Bhoys and joined United in July 2004, died during February following a battle against pancreatic cancer aged 36.

The benefit match in support of Miller’s family and charities was given special permission by the Gaelic Athletic Association to be held at the Cork stadium.

Former Celtic manager Martin O’Neill, now in charge of the Republic of Ireland national team, was on the sidelines, while the likes of Johan Mjallby, Shaun Maloney, Paul Lambert and Stiliyan Petrov all started for the combined team.

The Manchester United XI included Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, Louis Saha and Nicky Butt, while Roy Keane and Paul Scholes also featured.

There was a minute’s silence before kick-off, with United eventually taking the lead through a penalty from Denis Irwin on 19 minutes.

Former France forward Saha made it 2-0 after 25 minutes following a pass from Giggs, before Robbie Keane reduced the deficit just before half-time.

Both sides made several changes following the restart, including the introduction of former United midfield enforcer Roy Keane, which saw Celtic play in a Republic of Ireland green strip.

Substitute Colin Healy grabbed an equaliser with 10 minutes left to send the match to penalties.

United, though, came out on top in the shoot-out, winning 3-2 when Dion Dublin slotted in after Robbie Keane, Andy Reid and Ian Harte had all failed to convert.

- Press Association