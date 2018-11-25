Home»sport

Former Swansea defender Kevin Austin dies at age of 45

Sunday, November 25, 2018 - 10:42 AM

Swansea have expressed their sadness at the death of former defender Kevin Austin at the age of 45.

Austin, who made 150 appearances for the Swans between 2004 and 2008, died on Friday after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.

During his time with the club, Austin won promotion from League Two in 2005 and was a part of Roberto Martinez’s League One-winning squad in 2008.

Swansea said in a statement: “Everyone at Swansea City is desperately saddened to hear of the passing of former defender Kevin Austin.

“The Swans have been in touch with Kevin’s family, who wished to convey that the club always had a special place in his heart.”

- Press Association


