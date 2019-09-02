News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Former Spurs striker Llorente joins Napoli

Former Spurs striker Llorente joins Napoli
By Press Association
Monday, September 02, 2019 - 09:56 AM

Former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente has joined Serie A side Napoli.

The Spanish forward already has two Scudetto titles from his time in Italy with Juventus between 2013 and 2015.

The 34-year-old started his career at Athletic Bilbao, making over 320 appearances and scoring more than 100 goals before his move to Italy.

After Juventus, Llorente then spent time with Sevilla and Swansea before his move to Spurs in 2017 for a reported £12m (€13.2m).

At the north London side, he scored 13 goals in 66 appearances, including significant goals last season against Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City as Tottenham reached the final of the Champions League.

Llorente had been without a club since he left Spurs at the end of his contract in June.

Liverpool are set to offload youth team striker Bobby Duncan to Fiorentina after the Serie A side made an offer to buy him permanently.

The PA news agency understands the Italians will pay €2m up front with a 20% sell on fee for the player.

Last week the club were firm in their stance that the 18-year-old, a scorer of 32 goals for the under-18s in his first season since arriving from Manchester City, would not be leaving.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Terrace Talk: Man United - Ole looks haunted, but new players offer hopeTerrace Talk: Man United - Ole looks haunted, but new players offer hope

Smooth sailing, so Sadio’s strop provides dramaSmooth sailing, so Sadio’s strop provides drama

Premier League Review: Composed Guendouzi looks an Arsenal captain in waitingPremier League Review: Composed Guendouzi looks an Arsenal captain in waiting

Three things we learned as Arsenal fight back to draw with TottenhamThree things we learned as Arsenal fight back to draw with Tottenham

Fernando LlorentefootballJuventusNapoliSerie AsoccerTottenhamTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Dowie: Germany face massive test of Euro ambitions in BelfastDowie: Germany face massive test of Euro ambitions in Belfast

Former boxing promoter Kellie Maloney reveals she attempted suicideFormer boxing promoter Kellie Maloney reveals she attempted suicide

Bobby Duncan closing in on Liverpool exitBobby Duncan closing in on Liverpool exit

Gareth Bale sent off after ending Real Madrid goal droughtGareth Bale sent off after ending Real Madrid goal drought


Lifestyle

Looking back over the weekend, here are six things we learned from this year's Picnic.Six things we learned at Electric Picnic

These boozy drinks will slip down a treat while you’re watching the new series.3 cocktails that channel the spirit of the Peaky Blinders

The food writer and author gives Ella Walker the lowdown on her foodie likes and dislikes.2 minutes with Felicity Cloake – who is a huge advocate for toast in any and all scenarios

Nervous about wearing sneakers in the office? Prudence Wade doesn’t think you should be.Why it’s actually acceptable to wear trainers to work

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »