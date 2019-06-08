News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Former Spurs defender and Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh dies aged 49

Justin Edinburgh. Picture: Leyton Orient FC.
By Rebecca Stiffe
Saturday, June 08, 2019 - 07:53 PM

Former Spurs defender and Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh has died aged 49. Edinburgh suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday, before passing away today, Leyton Orient confirmed in a statement 'with profound and utmost sadness'.

Chairman Nigel Travis said the club was heartbroken with the loss: "We are completely heartbroken by this tragedy. All our thougths and love are with the Edinburgh family and we know from the messages that have flooded into the Club over the last week that the wider football world will share our sentiments.

“The success that Justin brought to Leyton Orient was incredible, but more importantly the impact he had on us all as a winner and a wonderful, inspirational human being will be his legacy and will stay with us forever.”

Edinburgh joined the club as head coach in November 2017 before leading the 2018/19 team to victory in the National League.

He began his career at Southend United, making 37 appearances before being transferred to Tottenham Hotspur in 1990 where he made 215 appearances.

Edinburgh then spent three years at Portsmouth before switching career paths and manging Billericay Town between 2003 and 2006.

Leyton Orient said: "All our thoughts are with Justin’s wife Kerri and their children Charlie and Cydnie at this very sad time."

Meanwhile, football clubs and personalities have paid their own tribute to Edinburgh.

Chelsea FC said: "Everyone at Chelsea FC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Justin Edinburgh today. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone at Leyton Orient at this time. Rest in peace, Justin."

