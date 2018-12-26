NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Former Shamrock Rovers chairman Joe Colwell passes away on Christmas Day

Wednesday, December 26, 2018 - 09:49 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Former Shamrock Rovers board member and chairman Joe Colwell passed away on Christmas Day.

Joe, who was from Dublin, joined the board in 1988.

"Joe Colwell was an affable and pleasant person who always had time to chat with everyone at the club be they patrons, sponsors or just ordinary supporters," the club said in a statement.

Everyone at Shamrock Rovers FC owes a debt of gratitude to Joe who sacrificed so much to enable the club get to Tallaght.

"We offer our sincere condolences to the Colwell family and all of Joe’s many friends on his passing. Joe’s son Jason, an ex Rovers player, is still very much involved with the club coaching with the Development Academy and a matchday regular with Joe’s grandchildren, the Colwell family will always connected to Shamrock Rovers FC."

The club added that he will be remembered as "a true gentleman".


