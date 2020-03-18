News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz taken to hospital in Spain

By Press Association
Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - 09:06 AM

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz is in hospital in Spain with symptoms consistent with coronavirus, according to his son Fernando.

The 76-year-old was president at the Bernabeu from 1995-2005 and Real won six trophies during his time in charge, including the 1998 and 2000 Champions League titles.

Fernando Sanz, who played for Real during his father’s time as club president, said in quotes reported by Marca: “We are quite worried and little can be done.

“He had been feverish for eight days, they called the phone and told him to take paracetamol.

Fernando Sanz (left) played for Real Madrid while his father was president of the club (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
“He did not want to go to the hospital until he was short of air and he was getting worse.

“They put him inside and told him that he was bad, with little oxygen in his blood. He said he had a low fever and did not want to collapse the system.

“We do not know if it is coronavirus or not.

“My mother is there because we have not been able to go. They have said that they would call and that, as long as they do not call, it is good news.”

