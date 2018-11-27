Former Premier League referee hits out at 'joke' punishment handed to Mullingar Town

A former Premier League referee has hit out at the fine given out to Mullingar Town following and incident that left referee Daniel Sweeney hospitalised.

Keith Hackett also said that much more has to be done to ensure the safety of match officials - particularly at local level.

"We've got to put a halt to it," Hacket, a former Champions League official told BBC Sport.

"Too many referees are either operating in fear and giving up the game, or finishing up in hospital. One is enough. But this particular case in Ireland just shows how bad it can get."

Hackett also described the €500 fine for Mullingar Town as "a joke".

The three players involved in the incident received 40-year suspensions.

