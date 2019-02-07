NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Former Northern Ireland international Chris Baird announces retirement.

Thursday, February 07, 2019 - 06:10 PM

Former Northern Ireland international Chris Baird has announced his retirement.

The 36-year-old, who could operate in defence or midfield, was released by Derby at the end of last season and announced his decision through the Irish Football Association.

Baird, who won 79 senior caps before calling time on his international career after Euro 2016, also made a name for himself at Southampton and Fulham, playing in the 2010 Europa League final for the Whites.

He came through the ranks at Ballymena United before moving to Saints and is aiming to remain in the game.

“It has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make to retire from the game I love and that has given me so much,” he said.

“Looking to the future, I want to stay involved in the game in some capacity and I will now look at all the options to see what I can do next after hanging up my boots.”

- Press Association


