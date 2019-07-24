News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Former Manchester City youth Tom Dele-Bashiru joins Watford

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 05:29 PM

Watford have announced the signing of former Manchester City youngster Tom Dele-Bashiru.

The 19-year-old midfielder made one first-team appearance after coming through the ranks at the Etihad Stadium, featuring in a Carabao Cup win over Leicester in 2017.

Dele-Bashiru has signed a six-year contract with the Hornets after leaving City at the end of his deal.

A Nigeria Under-20 international who had previously represented England at youth level, he will be part of Javi Gracia’s first-team squad heading into the new season and joins Craig Dawson as a new recruit at Vicarage Road.

