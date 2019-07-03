News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Former Man City star Yaya Toure joins Chinese club Qingdao Huanghai

Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 12:11 PM

Yaya Toure has signed for Chinese second division club Qingdao Huanghai.

The former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder has announced he has made the move two months after dismissing reports that he had retired to move into coaching.

The 36-year-old had a brief spell at Olympiakos last season after leaving City in 2018.

Toure, who has also posted pictures of himself with a Qingdao shirt, wrote on www.officialyayatoure.com: “Since the start of my football career, I have always loved challenges and now I have decided to take this new challenge and make history once again with Qingdao Huanghai Football Club.

“This is a very exciting young club with a lot of potential and we share the same philosophy – that is to play beautiful football! It will be my great honour to grow and succeed with this club.

“I believe my experiences in football will offer something new to this growing club and together we can make great history! I can’t wait to let my football do the magic once again, let’s enjoy football together!”

- Press Association

