Former Liverpool and Republic striker Michael Robinson dies aged 61

By Press Association
Tuesday, April 28, 2020 - 09:28 AM

Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland striker Michael Robinson has died at the age of 61.

A tweet from Robinson’s verified Twitter account today confirmed the news, saying: “With tremendous sadness we tell you about Michael’s passing.

“It leaves us with a great emptiness, but also countless memories, filled with the same love that you have shown for him.

“We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man SO HAPPY, he never walked alone. Thank you.”

Robinson, who the European Cup, Division One title and the League Cup in 1984 in his first – and only – full season with Liverpool, revealed in December 2018 he had been diagnosed with a malignant melanoma.

During a career which started with Preston, Robinson also played for Brighton, Manchester City, QPR and Osasuna. He scored four goals in 24 appearances for the Republic of Ireland.

After his spell with Osasuna, Robinson remained in Spain, going on to develop a formidable career as a broadcaster.


Michael Robinson

