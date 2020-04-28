News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Former Liverpool and Ireland striker Michael Robinson dies aged 61

Former Liverpool and Ireland striker Michael Robinson dies aged 61
By Press Association
Tuesday, April 28, 2020 - 09:28 AM

Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland striker Michael Robinson has died at the age of 61.

A tweet from Robinson’s verified Twitter account today confirmed the news, saying: “With tremendous sadness we tell you about Michael’s passing.

“It leaves us with a great emptiness, but also countless memories, filled with the same love that you have shown for him.

“We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man SO HAPPY, he never walked alone. Thank you.”

Robinson, who the European Cup, Division One title and the League Cup in 1984 in his first – and only – full season with Liverpool, revealed in December 2018 he had been diagnosed with a malignant melanoma.

During a career which started with Preston, Robinson also played for Brighton, Manchester City, QPR and Osasuna. He scored four goals in 24 appearances for the Republic of Ireland.

After his spell with Osasuna, Robinson remained in Spain, going on to develop a formidable career as a broadcaster.

More on this topic

Women’s game was last in line, claims PauwWomen’s game was last in line, claims Pauw

Niall Quinn: Ireland players will 'embrace' Stephen Kenny's style of footballNiall Quinn: Ireland players will 'embrace' Stephen Kenny's style of football

FAI to seek clarity on mass gatheringsFAI to seek clarity on mass gatherings

Andrews is looking forward to brighter days aheadAndrews is looking forward to brighter days ahead


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Michael RobinsonTOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Spitting players should be cautioned because of coronavirus risk, FIFA doctor saysSpitting players should be cautioned because of coronavirus risk, FIFA doctor says

GAA and DTTS chiefs fume over claim players will get priority testingGAA and DTTS chiefs fume over claim players will get priority testing

How can clubs plug cash hole before normality returns?How can clubs plug cash hole before normality returns?

Premier League to return ‘as soon as possible’ with some clubs back trainingPremier League to return ‘as soon as possible’ with some clubs back training


Lifestyle

Eve Kelliher looks at how copper mining changed the built and natural landscape of BearaIndustrial Revolution in Cork's 'Wild West'

Those acres of enclosing wall — push them back with an artful shuffle.Hanging on: How to curate paintings, prints and photos on your walls

The Irish premiere of the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's 'Normal people' leads today's highlightsTuesday's TV Highlights: An exploration of Japanese cuisine and the Irish premiere of 'Normal People'

After blazing a trail for female poets, 73-year-old Eavan Boland is still keen to see the medium moving forward in the digital age, writes Marjorie Brennan.'Poetry has always changed with the changing world': Eavan Boland keen for poetry to move with digital age

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »