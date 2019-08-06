News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Former Ireland goalkeeper David Forde retires

Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 11:19 AM

The former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper David Forde has retired from football at the age of 39.

The Galway native won 24 caps for the Boys in Green.

He made over 300 appearances for Millwall and also lined out for Galway United and Derry City.

He tweeted a video announcing his retirement, saying: "The time has come to lay down my gloves for the last time. I have been truly blessed.

"To receive the honour and privilege to wear the crests and colours of incredible teams. Thank you all so much, go raibh mile mhaith agat mo anam cairde."

