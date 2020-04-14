Former Ireland captain John O'Shea accepted onto 2020/22 UEFA Pro Licence course

Former international John O’Shea, recently appointed assistant coach with the Ireland U21s, is one of twenty coaches who have been accepted onto the 2020/22 UEFA Pro Licence course run by the FAI.

Also included is another former international, striker Andy Keogh who, in the later stages of his career, combined coaching and playing in Australia before more recently playing in India for North East United FC.

Also working abroad is Anthony Hayes, who is Lead Professional Development Phase Coach for Charlton Athletic’s Under17/U18s.

In Sweden, Sean O’Shea is assistant coach at AIK Stockholm, while Matthew Ross is assistant coach for the Republic of Korea Women’s National Team – working alongside former Ireland Women’s Team manager Colin Bell.

Among the group of twenty are nine coaches currently working in the SSE Airtricity League, two managing in the Women’s National League, three involved with Republic of Ireland international teams and others who are pursuing their careers further afield.

The full list of 2020/22 UEFA Pro Licence participants reads: Tim Clancy, Dan Connor, Carlo Cudicini, Kevin Doherty, Daire Doyle, Tom Elmes, Anthony Hayes, Ruairdhi Higgins, Denis Hyland, Graham Kelly, Andy Keogh, Ian Morris, Alan Murphy, John O’Shea, Sean O’Shea, Aidan Price, Matthew Ross, John Russell and James Scott.

"The UEFA Pro Licence is the highest coaching certification in Europe and is recognised all around the world,” says FAI High Performance Director Ruud Dokter.

“Its holder is amongst a select group of the very best coaches. It is fantastic to have 20 excellent participants come through the application process to be part of our next group and I would like to congratulate them and wish them the very best of luck.”