News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Former Ireland and Manchester United star Tony Dunne dies aged 78

Former Ireland and Manchester United star Tony Dunne dies aged 78
By Press Association
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 09:36 AM

Tony Dunne, one of Manchester United’s European Cup heroes of 1968, has died at the age of 78.

Left-back Dunne was part of the Red Devils side that famously lifted the trophy for first time after defeating Benfica 4-1 at Wembley.

The Republic of Ireland international spent 13 years at Old Trafford, having been signed by Matt Busby for £5,000 in 1960, also winning two First Division titles and an FA Cup.

United announced his death on Twitter, declaring him a great of the club.

A post read: “One of our greatest-ever full-backs. An integral part of the 1968 European Cup-winning side. A player who made 535 appearances in the red shirt of Manchester United. Our heartfelt condolences go to the loved ones of Tony Dunne. May he rest in peace.”

Shelbourne, the Dublin-based club where he started his career, tweeted: “Shelbourne FC is saddened to send our condolences to the family and friends of former FAI Cup winning Shels player Tony Dunne after his passing. Tony had a glittering career. RIP Tony.”

Bolton, with whom Dunne won the Second Division title after leaving Old Trafford, said they were “saddened to learn” of his passing.

Only seven players have bettered Dunne’s appearance tally for United, in which he found the net only twice – a reflection of the diligence with which he approached his defensive duties.

More on this topic

Tony Dunne – the diminutive Irish defender who became a Manchester United giantTony Dunne – the diminutive Irish defender who became a Manchester United giant

Players taking a knee could replace pre-match handshake – Kick It Out chairPlayers taking a knee could replace pre-match handshake – Kick It Out chair

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson signs loan extension to help Bournemouth fight for survivalLiverpool winger Harry Wilson signs loan extension to help Bournemouth fight for survival

No quick decision on Merseyside derby venueNo quick decision on Merseyside derby venue


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Tony DunneMan UtdTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

O’Donovan: Players like Clifford need protectionO’Donovan: Players like Clifford need protection

Michael Moynihan: Examining the Ring taleMichael Moynihan: Examining the Ring tale

O'Brien: A lot of the protocols would have been happening in racing yards anywayO'Brien: A lot of the protocols would have been happening in racing yards anyway


Lifestyle

Shelves and bookcases and how we organise them are trending large thanks to video conferencing in lockdown and our curiosity about what’s happening in the background, writes Carol O’CallaghanHow to boost your bookcase credibility

If you've ever been on a YouTube binge, mindlessly watching video after video, and wondered where exactly the clip recommendations are coming from, then the Rabbit Hole is for you.Podcast Corner: Down the YouTube rabbit hole

The late great artist was a regular visitor to West Cork, despite compo culture scuppering plans for him to work on a piece in Ireland, writes Ellie O’ByrneChristo: Rejected in Dublin, loved in West Cork

Despite the Covid crisis, Cork Midsummer Fest has managed to put together a programme of events. Lorraine Maye tells Des O’Driscoll how they managed itLorraine Maye: Re-launching Cork's midsummer festival in a time of Covid

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »