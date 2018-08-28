Former international Wes Hoolahan a man in demand in Football League

Former Republic of Ireland international Wes Hoolahan is wanted by League One outfits Oxford United and Fleetwood Town. The 36-year-old left Norwich at the end of last season after a decade at Carrow Road and, though he has yet to sign for another club, the playmaker remains a man in demand. Oxford United are particularly keen, with manager Karl Robinson confident Hoolahan would “light the place up”. [quoe]I need a midfielder still,” Robinson told the Oxford Mail. “I do have two in mind who are out of contract and hopefully we can speak to them.

“I don’t mind telling you there’s the likes of Wes Hoolahan out there. I’m sure he would light the place up. We’ve made contact and we’re just waiting to see what comes back. Even though he’s 36, he’s unbelievable, as fit as you can get.”

However, Robinson faces a fight to land his man as Hoolahan has been training with Fleetwood, whose manager Joey Barton is equally keen on the Dubliner, though money could be a stumbling block.

Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette, Barton said: “Wes trained with us last week. We invited him in. He had not been training with anyone. He had been doing bits in Ireland on his own.

“He is a quality individual. We would certainly be interested in following that up — whether we can do it or not is a different matter.

I will sit and talk with the owner, and sit and speak with Wes and his people and see where we get to.

“There are probably other clubs who can pay more money than us. There are clubs with better budgets than ours.

“We want players who want to be here for the right reasons, and if Wes decides it is for him we will certainly explore that because he has been a fantastic player.”

Hoolahan called time on his international career in February having won the last the last of his Ireland 42 caps in the 5-1 World Cup play-off defeat to Denmark in November.