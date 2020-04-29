News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Former England and Leeds defender Trevor Cherry dies aged 72

Former England and Leeds defender Trevor Cherry dies aged 72
By Press Association
Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - 09:32 PM

Former England defender Trevor Cherry has died at the age of 72, his former club Leeds have announced.

Cherry, who began his career with hometown club Huddersfield and also later played for and managed Bradford, earned 27 caps for England and captained the national side in his penultimate appearance.

“Leeds United are shocked and deeply saddened by the news that club legend Trevor Cherry has passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 72,” Leeds said in a statement.

Cherry’s death comes less than two weeks after the passing of his former Leeds team-mate Norman Hunter.

Born in Huddersfield, Cherry came through the ranks with his hometown club but moved to Elland Road for £100,000 in 1972 after Town were relegated from the First Division.

Part of the Leeds squad that won the title in 1973-74, Cherry helped them to the European Cup final in 1975 and took the captain’s armband in 1976, the same year that he made his England debut in a match against Wales.

Leeds’ statement added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Trevor’s wife Sue, sons Darren and Ian, daughter Danielle and his five grandchildren at this difficult time.”

READ MORE

‘I’m just better than them’ – Andy Murray breezes into virtual Madrid Open semis

More on this topic

Bielsa back for another season with LeedsBielsa back for another season with Leeds

Frank Lampard sings Leeds chant about himself after play-off victoryFrank Lampard sings Leeds chant about himself after play-off victory

Leeds’ Championship rivals complain to EFL over spygateLeeds’ Championship rivals complain to EFL over spygate

Marcelo Bielsa wary as on-song Leeds hunt Christmas number oneMarcelo Bielsa wary as on-song Leeds hunt Christmas number one


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Trevor CherryBradfordHuddersfieldLeedsTOPIC: Leeds United

More in this Section

Dave Rennie feels season should end with Leinster declared PRO14 championsDave Rennie feels season should end with Leinster declared PRO14 champions

US interest but LOI needs Fifa cash boostUS interest but LOI needs Fifa cash boost

Premier League advise clubs to recall players for possible return to trainingPremier League advise clubs to recall players for possible return to training

Moment in Time: ‘It could have kept going for another 30 yards after going over’Moment in Time: ‘It could have kept going for another 30 yards after going over’


Lifestyle

For many of us, grocery shopping is when we will come into contact with the highest number of people during the pandemic. The more people we encounter, the higher the risk of virus transmission. So, how do we keep safe when going to the shops?, asks Lena Ciric.Coronavirus shopping tips to keep you safe at the supermarket

We’ve been forced to come up with new and creative ways to keep in touch with loved ones, and to keep ourselves entertained during lockdown.Had enough of the quizzes? Here's 10 other virtual activities to do with friends in lockdown

Members of the East Cork-Antibes hybrid tell Ed Power about recording in a revered LA studio, hanging out with Linkin Park, and watching Woodstock burnB-side the Leeside - Cork's Greatest Records: Quite the ride for Cyclefly

In times of crisis, our tendency is to react by effectively battening down the hatches, focusing on essentials and casting off any ‘unnecessary’ luxuries. Indeed, our focus in our recent dealings with food and feeding ourselves have all been about ‘making do’ and economising.The Currabinny Cooks: reinvent cupboard staples and treat yourself

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

  • 8
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 41
  • 45
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »