Former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness signs coaching deal with US soccer team

Jim McGuinness is to continue his soccer career in the USA.

The former Donegal All-Ireland winning boss has been given his first role in management, signing a three-year contract with the Charlotte Independence as their new head coach.

Jim McGuinness is the new head coach of the Charlotte Independence

The Charlotte Independence play in the United Soccer League, North America's largest professional soccer organisation.

McGuinness managed the Donegal team who won the 2012 All-Ireland senior football title and left Gaelic Football management in 2014.

He then spent time as a Performance Consultant with three underage sides at Celtic FC, and last year he was appointed as assistant-coach with Beijing Sinobo Guoan FC in the Chinese Super League.

This is McGuinness’ first appointment as a head coach in professional club football having made the switch to the sport.

Commenting on his new position, he said; “I am very excited about the prospect of taking up the head coach role at the Charlotte Independence and am both proud and grateful to the club for having put its faith in me.

"I knew from early on in our discussions that the club and I shared a vision for what we want to achieve and now it’s about everybody involved working hard to make that happen.

“I have learned a great deal already about the USL and firmly believe we can be really competitive in the USL Championship in 2019.

It’s an exciting time for the game in the United States which is growing all the time and I believe the Charlotte Independence will have a major influence in the years to come.

Welcoming Jim McGuinness to the Charlotte Independence, Club President Jim McPhilliamy said: “Jim has a proven track record as both a coach who gets the best out of players and also as a winner.

"That is a very appealing combination and once we knew there was a possibility of bringing him to the Charlotte Independence we were very excited about the prospect and are delighted to have him on board.

“With Jim as Head Coach and our experienced management team, we believe we are now ideally positioned to compete strongly in the USL Championship in 2019 and beyond," he said.