Former Cork City striker Sheppard signs for Shelbourne

Former Cork City striker Karl Sheppard has signed for Shelbourne.

Sheppard returns to the club where he spent time as a schoolboy before moving to England in 2007.

The 28-year-old had been a regular presence for City since joining ahead of the 2015 season, winning one league title and two FAI Cups.

He was one of five City players who appeared on the PFAI's transfer list, made up of players out of contract following the end of the season.

Conor McCormack, Garry Buckley, Colm Horgan, and Aaron Barry, who was on loan at Bohemians this season, also featured on the list.

Shelbourne, who won the First Division this year, are strengthening ahead of their return to the top flight for the first time in seven years.

“I kept a close eye on Shels since I left them as a schoolboy and last season,” said Sheppard.

“They’re the first club I ever went to as a boy so I have always had a soft spot for them.

“Ian [Morris, manager] got in contact with me and told me about the plans for the season and I wanted to be apart of it.”