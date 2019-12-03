News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Former CEO urges FAI to consider selling stake in Aviva Stadium

Former CEO urges FAI to consider selling stake in Aviva Stadium
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 11:13 AM

Update: A former chief executive of the FAI has said the association should consider selling off its stake in the Aviva Stadium.

European football's governing body UEFA has reportedly recommended the FAI sell its ownership as its cash-flow crisis continues.

It comes after it was revealed yesterday that John Foley turned down the role of interim Chief Executive, and the Government continues to withhold funding.

Former FAI CEO Bernard O'Byrne believes selling off the Aviva Stadium stake is a suggestion worth thinking about.

He said: "Most of the major countries around Europe don't own their own stadiums.

"The only reason you should own your own stadium is if it's a revenue generator, so if it is a stone around your neck and if it is an asset that you could realise substantial funds, I thinks it's a consideration that must be considered."

Earlier: Oireachtas Sport Committee head urges FAI to appoint independent chairperson for 'fresh start'

The Chair of the Oireachtas Sport Committee Fergus O'Dowd has said the FAI needs to appoint an independent chairperson quickly in order to restore some form of credibility.

Mr O'Dowd said the current situation is absolute chaos and cannot continue.

Former CEO urges FAI to consider selling stake in Aviva Stadium

Yesterday, John Foley, a former Chief Executive of Athletics Ireland, announced he would not take up the role as its interim CEO.

The Minister for Sport Shane Ross said only strong reforms will see its funding restored.

Deputy O'Dowd said appointing an independent chairperson will go some way towards addressing that.

He said: "The name is there, it's been with them some weeks now with the nomination committee in the FAI and I think to give the type of leadership clear direction and a completely fresh start you need such a person to take over at the helm right now."

Minister Ross repeated his call for a “complete regime change” at the FAI, saying the delay in the introduction of independent director for the association is “inexcusable”.

"Regime change is very important for real change," he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland. The public has to see that there has been “a complete clean out” and that “we’re not going back to the old FAI.”

There is a need to see a new generation within the FAI, added Mr Ross.

He was responding to questions about the decision of Mr Foley not to take up the role of interim CEO. “He’s a great guy, super, there’s no questioning his integrity.

“John Foley made this decision himself presuming some stakeholders were unhappy with his involvement with the FAI.”

Mr Ross said there should be no perception that the FAI “is going back to the old ways.”

He said he was not going to interfere, but Government funding would not be restored until there was new corporate governance in place in the FAI.

READ MORE

Social Democrats: No-confidence vote about forcing Govt to take different approach to housing

More on this topic

FAI in limbo as John Foley won’t take up roleFAI in limbo as John Foley won’t take up role

Blow for FAI as Foley backs out of Interim CEO role at last minute Blow for FAI as Foley backs out of Interim CEO role at last minute

John Foley turns down interim FAI postJohn Foley turns down interim FAI post

Fraud squad and corporate body due to meet over FAIFraud squad and corporate body due to meet over FAI

FAIsoccerfootballTOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not scared of the sack despite Man Utd’s strugglesOle Gunnar Solskjaer not scared of the sack despite Man Utd’s struggles

GAA coaching from those who know best: A brainstorming session with football's sharpest mindsGAA coaching from those who know best: A brainstorming session with football's sharpest minds

GAA coaching from those who know best: A brainstorming session with football's sharpest mindsGAA coaching from those who know best: A brainstorming session with football's sharpest minds

Aleksander Ceferin insists UEFA is ‘trying’ in fight against racismAleksander Ceferin insists UEFA is ‘trying’ in fight against racism


Lifestyle

Luke Rix-Standing reveals how to stay warm and save money.10 simple hacks to help you winterproof your home

Celebrity chef Raymond Blanc reveals his passion for heritage apples and offers tips on the best types to grow for specific dishes.Celebrity chef Raymond Blanc urges gardeners to plant heritage apple trees

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman who is anxious about giving birth to her third child.Ask a counsellor: Why am I so anxious about having my baby?

It was a successful night for Daniel Lee of Bottega Veneta, who took home four of the top prizes.All the big winners at the 2019 Fashion Awards

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »