News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Former Celtic defender Jackie McNamara ‘making progress’ in hospital

Former Celtic defender Jackie McNamara ‘making progress’ in hospital
By Press Association
Thursday, February 20, 2020 - 10:58 AM

Jackie McNamara is “making progress” but still faces a long road to recovery, the former Celtic and Scotland defender’s daughter Erin has announced.

The 46-year-old was rushed to Hull Royal Infirmary earlier this month after collapsing outside his home in York.

At the time, he was said to be in a “critical but stable condition”, with former Hoops team-mate John Hartson reporting he had suffered a bleed on the brain.

Now McNamara’s family have issued an update on his condition while thanking well-wishers for their support.

Posting on Twitter, Erin said: “Thank you for the continued support for my dad, the past week has been so overwhelming for us as a family.

“He is making progress but still has a long road to recovery. We are so thankful for all the care he’s received and remain positive.”

Celtic boss Neil Lennon admitted he had been left “devastated” by his former colleague’s plight.

Celtic manager and former team-mate Neil Lennon was left “devastated” by his former colleague’s plight (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic manager and former team-mate Neil Lennon was left “devastated” by his former colleague’s plight (Steve Welsh/PA)

Speaking after the news of McNamara’s collapse broke, he said: “Jackie is a strong guy, a great guy and a fit boy for someone of his age.

“He has been fit all his life so I am hoping and praying he comes through OK.”

Hartson also wrote on Twitter at the time: “Worried sick for my former team-mate and great friend Jackie McNamara who collapsed at home Saturday with a bleed on the brain. My thoughts are with his wife Samantha and the children.”

The former Dundee United, Partick Thistle and York manager – who also played for Dunfermline, Wolves, Aberdeen and Falkirk – has been working as a players’ agent as well as advising Dunfermline through his sports management firm.

McNamara recently opened a sports bar in Fuengirola, Spain, with Simon Donnelly, his former Celtic team-mate and managerial assistant and close friend.

His father, Jackie McNamara Snr, played for Hibernian and Celtic.

READ MORE

Ampadu keen to resume Chelsea career next season but is fully focused on Leipzig

More on this topic

Man charged after hot drink thrown at Rangers player Alfredo MorelosMan charged after hot drink thrown at Rangers player Alfredo Morelos

Alfredo Morelos sees red after netting in Rangers winAlfredo Morelos sees red after netting in Rangers win

Rangers miss out on top spot after Tynecastle stalemateRangers miss out on top spot after Tynecastle stalemate

Neil Lennon impressed with Celtic’s display in rout of Ross CountyNeil Lennon impressed with Celtic’s display in rout of Ross County

Jackie McNamaraScottish PremiershipCelticTOPIC: Scottish Premiership

More in this Section

Duncan & Duncan Rugby: John Quill's American odyssey, Munster's West Cork hub, props play dartsDuncan & Duncan Rugby: John Quill's American odyssey, Munster's West Cork hub, props play darts

Barcelona sign Braithwaite from LeganesBarcelona sign Braithwaite from Leganes

Ampadu keen to resume Chelsea career next season but is fully focused on LeipzigAmpadu keen to resume Chelsea career next season but is fully focused on Leipzig

Mourinho remains confident despite Tottenham’s 1-0 loss to RB LeipzigMourinho remains confident despite Tottenham’s 1-0 loss to RB Leipzig


Lifestyle

The singer is no stranger to sporting an array of pastel nail polishes.7 times Harry Styles had the perfect manicure

Gareth Cotter-Stone explores the magical city on the west coast of Ireland.Why you should visit Galway, European Capital of Culture 2020

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »