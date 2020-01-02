News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Former Cardiff defender Chris Barker dies at 39

Former Cardiff defender Chris Barker dies at 39
By Press Association
Thursday, January 02, 2020 - 10:39 AM

Ex-Cardiff and Barnsley defender Chris Barker has died, his former management company has confirmed.

The 39-year-old was lead professional development phase coach at Forest Green.

“It is with great sadness that we learn of the untimely and tragic passing at the age of 39 of Chris Barker,” agency World In Motion tweeted.

“Chris was a client throughout his outstanding playing career of over 500 League games for clubs including Barnsley, Cardiff City, Queens Park Rangers and Plymouth Argyle.

“Moreover, Chris was a wonderful person, an absolute gentleman and a pleasure to work for.”

Barker made 180 appearances for Cardiff during a five-year spell after joining from Barnsley in 2002.

He also had spells at Stoke, Colchester, QPR, Plymouth, Southend and Aldershot.

Tributes have also come from Barker’s former team-mates, with Brighton defender Adam Webster tweeting: “RIP Chris Barker. A former team mate of mine and someone who helped me grow up on and off the pitch @OfficialShots thoughts and prayers go out to his family. RIP barks.”

A South Wales Police statement read: “Police can confirm the sudden death of a 39 year-old man who was discovered at his home address in the Cyncoed area of Cardiff at approximately 2pm on New Year’s Day.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious and the Coroner has been informed.”

More on this topic

After 12 days, Arteta looks Arsenal saviourAfter 12 days, Arteta looks Arsenal saviour

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal are starting to buy into his methodsMikel Arteta believes Arsenal are starting to buy into his methods

Tottenham wait to discover extent of Kane injury as striker leaves on crutchesTottenham wait to discover extent of Kane injury as striker leaves on crutches

Injuries increase as players suffer from hectic festive scheduleInjuries increase as players suffer from hectic festive schedule

Chris BarkerChampionshipLeague 1League 2TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

VAR to the rescue for Palace as late leveller denies Norwich vital winVAR to the rescue for Palace as late leveller denies Norwich vital win

West Ham put four past Bournemouth as David Moyes starts second spell in styleWest Ham put four past Bournemouth as David Moyes starts second spell in style

Jesus double earns City battling victory over EvertonJesus double earns City battling victory over Everton

Leeds stay top after battling back to draw at second-placed West BromLeeds stay top after battling back to draw at second-placed West Brom


Lifestyle

Eoin Ahern is from Cork and has been looking after the entertainment, band bookings and promo at Cyprus Avenue and the Old Oak in the city since 2003.A Question of Taste: Eoin Ahern

As the film awards season heats up with the Golden Globes on Sunday, Esther McCarthy assesses this year’s runners and riders.And the winners of the Golden Globes will be...

There is this idea in Jungian psychology known as the circumambulation, and it refers to the notion of how we move towards reaching full potential.Learning Points: There is no straight road to becoming a hero

Each year I toy with the idea of making New Year resolutions for the next 12 months but I always decide against them. I feel honestly that I won’t keep to them and I just don’t want to disappoint myself.Mum's the Word: Non-resolutions can be just as important at this time of year

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 01, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 23
  • 30
  • 42
  • 47
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »