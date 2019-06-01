Former Arsenal striker Jose Antonio Reyes dies, aged 35

Jose Antonio Reyes, the ex-Arsenal and Spain forward, has died in a car crash at the age of 35, former club Sevilla have announced.

Reyes was part of Arsenal’s ‘invincibles’ squad that won the 2004 Premier League title without suffering defeat.

He also played for Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Benfica during his career, as well as winning 21 caps for Spain.

I’m devastated to hear the sad news about José Antonio Reyes. Wonderful player, superb team mate and exceptional human being. I wish his family and friends continued strength and courage to get through this difficult time. #takenfartoosoon — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) June 1, 2019

Sevilla said in a statement on Twitter: “We couldn’t be confirming worse news. Beloved Sevilla star Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace.”

We couldn't be confirming worse news. Beloved Sevilla star José Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/qeGl2nsi3c — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) June 1, 2019

Reyes started his career at local club Sevilla and returned to the Andalusian side in 2012, helping them to win three successive Europa League titles.

José Antonio Reyes: played for Sevilla at 16. The first Spaniard to win the Premier League. Won Real Madrid the title with his goals in 2007. Won FIVE Europa Leagues, the most of any player. We'll remember his talent, his pace, and his smile. Descanse en paz.— The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) June 1, 2019

He left the club in 2016 and played for Espanyol, Cordoba and Chinese side Xinjiang Tianshan Leopard before returning to Spain to join Extremadura earlier this year.

The second division club said in a statement on their Twitter account: “With a broken heart Extremadura UD announce the death of their player Jose Antonio Reyes in a traffic accident.”

As well as lifting three Europa League titles with Sevilla, he was also part of the Atletico Madrid squad that won the competition in 2010 and 2012.

Atletico said in a tweet: “The Atletico de Madrid family is in mourning. Our former player Jose Antonio Reyes has passed away. You will forever be in our hearts. Rest in peace.”

Reyes spent four years at Atletico after joining the club in 2007. The previous season he had helped Real Madrid win LaLiga during a season-long loan from Arsenal.

The Atlético de Madrid family is in mourning. Our former player José Antonio Reyes has passed away. You will forever be in our hearts. Rest in peace. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) June 1, 2019

Reyes also helped Arsenal win the FA Cup and Community Shield during his time at the club, as well as reaching the 2006 Champions League final.

The Gunners said on their Twitter account: “Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that our former player Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision in Spain.”

Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that our former player Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision in Spain. Jose Antonio Reyes: 1983-2019 Rest in peace, Jose ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AT6rLFutvI June 1, 2019

Numbed by the news about my former team-mate, Jose Antonio Reyes. Gone far too soon, my thoughts are with his family and friends — Freddie Ljungberg (@freddie) June 1, 2019

Everyone at UEFA is shocked & hugely saddened to learn that José Antonio Reyes has died aged 35. A Spanish international with 5 @EuropaLeague titles, Reyes will be sorely missed by the football world. Our thoughts are with his family & friends at this terrible time. pic.twitter.com/EW4btJ9Vf9— UEFA (@UEFA) June 1, 2019

PA