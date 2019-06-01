NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Former Arsenal striker Jose Antonio Reyes dies, aged 35

Saturday, June 01, 2019 - 12:24 PM

Jose Antonio Reyes, the ex-Arsenal and Spain forward, has died in a car crash at the age of 35, former club Sevilla have announced.

Reyes was part of Arsenal’s ‘invincibles’ squad that won the 2004 Premier League title without suffering defeat.

He also played for Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Benfica during his career, as well as winning 21 caps for Spain.

Sevilla said in a statement on Twitter: “We couldn’t be confirming worse news. Beloved Sevilla star Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace.”

Reyes started his career at local club Sevilla and returned to the Andalusian side in 2012, helping them to win three successive Europa League titles.

He left the club in 2016 and played for Espanyol, Cordoba and Chinese side Xinjiang Tianshan Leopard before returning to Spain to join Extremadura earlier this year.

The second division club said in a statement on their Twitter account: “With a broken heart Extremadura UD announce the death of their player Jose Antonio Reyes in a traffic accident.”

As well as lifting three Europa League titles with Sevilla, he was also part of the Atletico Madrid squad that won the competition in 2010 and 2012.

Atletico said in a tweet: “The Atletico de Madrid family is in mourning. Our former player Jose Antonio Reyes has passed away. You will forever be in our hearts. Rest in peace.”

Reyes spent four years at Atletico after joining the club in 2007. The previous season he had helped Real Madrid win LaLiga during a season-long loan from Arsenal.

Reyes also helped Arsenal win the FA Cup and Community Shield during his time at the club, as well as reaching the 2006 Champions League final.

The Gunners said on their Twitter account: “Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that our former player Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision in Spain.”

PA

