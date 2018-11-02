Former Arsenal and Denmark striker Bendtner jailed for 50 days for assault

Former Denmark striker Niklas Bendtner has been sentenced to 50 days in jail and fined 1,500 kroner after being found guilty of assault.

Bendtner was charged with beating and kicking a cab driver in Copenhagen on September 9.

The 30-year-old Dane admitted hitting the man but said he acted in self-defence after a dispute over the fare. Nicklas Bendtner, right, with his lawyer Anders Nemeth (Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix/AP)

Denmark’s TV2 channel said the Rosenborg forward immediately appealed against the ruling.

The cab driver, whose jaw was broken, was acquitted of violence but fined 3,000 kroner (£353) for using his telephone while driving and not wearing his seatbelt.

Bendtner, a former Arsenal and Juventus forward, has not been selected for his national team in recent months because of his poor shape.

