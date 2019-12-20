News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Former Anderlecht goalie signs for Cork City as Ryan and Griffin depart

By Martin Claffey
Friday, December 20, 2019 - 05:09 PM

Former Ireland U21 goalkeeper Liam Bossin has completed a move to Cork City — and he is set to make his debut at home to Shelbourne on St Valentine’s Day, after the 2020 Premier Division fixture list was revealed today.

Former Anderlecht goalie signs for Cork City as Ryan and Griffin depart

Bossin is from Belgium but qualified for the Republic of Ireland through his mother and featured for the boys in green from U19 to U21. He was on the books of Anderlecht before moving to Nottingham Forest last season.

Although he failed to make a first-team breakthrough at either club, he is highly rated and City boss Neale Fenn is excited by his arrival.

“Getting Liam in is excellent news. It is brilliant for us to get a player of his calibre,” said Fenn.

“He’s a player I would have known from the international scene and I would have kept an eye on him over the years; I’ve spoken to people about him and made sure he will be a good fit for us, so I am very pleased to have him signed.”

Bossin said: “I was waiting for an opportunity and my agent called me and said Cork City were looking for me, and I just wanted to get there and get signed. I have played in Turner’s Cross before with the Ireland Under 19s, so I already know the stadium and I am really looking forward to it.

I feel my strengths are that I have quick feet, good distribution and I am a good shot-stopper. I will always give 100% for the club, I am a hard worker and I just want to help the club and get good results. I just want to show myself and work hard to earn my place.

Bossin’s arrival comes as Limerick shotstopper Tadgh Ryan, who finished last season as City’s number one, departs Turner’s Cross.

“Tadhg will be moving on. He did well when he came into the team last season, but he won’t be back for 2020,” said Fenn.

Defender Shane Griffin has also left City after three seasons, in a departure that was widely anticipated. The 25-year-old joined from Reading during the 2017 double-winning season. Fenn said: “Shane had been a b a big part of the success that Cork City had in recent years.“

The Carrigaline man has been snapped up by St Patrick’s Athletic. Saints’ first-team head coach Stephen O’Donnell said: “Shane is someone I would have come up against on the pitch from my time with Dundalk and I’ve always thought very highly of him. He always impressed me as a great athlete when I played against him so we are thrilled to get a player of his calibre into the club.”

Meanwhile, Cork City will open their campaign home to Ian Morris’s Shels, which will see an early return to Turner’s Cross for Karl Sheppard, recently departed after five years on Leeside. The Shels attack also features former City man Ciaran Kilduff and Jaze Kabia, formerly of Cobh Ramblers and son of ex-City favourite Jason.

Fenn’s men will then face daunting trips to Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk.

Champions Dundalk host Derry in their opener while FAI Cup winners Shamrock Rovers travel to Dalymount for a fiery derby start to the new season.

Elsewhere it’s believed that SSE Airtricity will continue their support for the League of Ireland — a huge boost to the league amid the upheaval at the FAI.

There were fears SSE Airtricity could end their sponsorship but the company has kept faith. SSE Airtricity’s sponsorship is believed to be worth €340,000.

Also today, it emerged businessman Kieran Lucid is continuing with his plans for an All-Island League.

Meetings with the various football stakeholders, facilitated by Dutch consultants Hypercube, will commence on the week of January 27. The IFA rejected plans for a proposed all-island league — despite interest from clubs in the North, as well as SSE Airtricty League clubs - but the group is continuing to explore the possibility of a united league.

More on this topic

Conor McCormack confirms Cork City departureConor McCormack confirms Cork City departure

Liam Kearney departs Cork City 'with a heavy heart'Liam Kearney departs Cork City 'with a heavy heart'

Casey leaves Cork City as Morrissey and Bargary commit for 2020Casey leaves Cork City as Morrissey and Bargary commit for 2020

Cork City sign defenders Slevin and FlemingCork City sign defenders Slevin and Fleming

TOPIC: Cork City FC

More in this Section

Without pots of cash, Arsenal’s best solution is Pep’s sidekickWithout pots of cash, Arsenal’s best solution is Pep’s sidekick

Solskjaer hopeful of reinforcements but plays down Haaland linkSolskjaer hopeful of reinforcements but plays down Haaland link

Pogba determined to bring success to Old Trafford as January exit ruled outPogba determined to bring success to Old Trafford as January exit ruled out

Duncan Ferguson keen to work under Carlo Ancelotti if he becomes Everton bossDuncan Ferguson keen to work under Carlo Ancelotti if he becomes Everton boss


Lifestyle

Des O'Driscoll talks us through his highlights for 2019.Arts/Ents Editor Des O'Driscoll selects his personal highlights of 2019

If you have any concerns or issues you would like Louise to answer you can confidentially do so by submitting your question.We're launching the Louise O'Neill agony aunt column

Santa, please bring my dream presentAll I wanted for Christmas: Neven Maguire and others on the presents they dreamed of finding under the tree

A colourist tells us the shades and techniques that are set to dominate next year.Smoky blonde to blue: 5 hair colour trends that will be big in 2020

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »