Forestieri charged with racist abuse during friendly match

Thursday, June 06, 2019 - 05:08 PM

Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri has been charged by the Football Association for using racist language in a pre-season friendly against Mansfield last summer.

The 29-year-old was acquitted in March at Mansfield Magistrates Court of racially abusing Stags defender Krystian Pearce.

However, the FA has now charged the Italian with “allegedly using abusive and/or insulting words including reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race”.

Forestieri has been charged by the FA (Richard Sellers/PA)

An FA statement read: “Sheffield Wednesday FC player Fernando Forestieri has today been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.

“It is alleged that words he used during a friendly fixture against Mansfield Town FC on 24 July 2018 breached Rule E3[1] as they were abusive and/or insulting.

“It is further alleged that the words constituted an “aggravated breach”, which is defined in Rule E3[2], as they included reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race.

“Forestieri has until 14 June 2019 to respond to the charge.”

Mansfield’s Krystian Pearce poses with his award after earning a place in the PFA’s League Two Team of the Year (John Walton/PA)

The accusation that Forestieri had racially abused Pearce sparked an on-field brawl during the pre-season friendly at the One Call Stadium last summer.

The Owls forward has already served a three-match suspension for misconduct relating to that incident. He was also fined £25,000.

Mansfield midfielder Jacob Mellis also received a three-game ban, while both clubs were fined following the incident.

Pearce went on to be named in the PFA’s League Two team of the year.

- Press Association

Fernando ForestieriKrystian PearcemansfieldSheffield WednesdayTOPIC: Soccer

