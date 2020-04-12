Football's staying home: FAI launches 'FAI Grassroots' channel and Homeskills video series

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) will launch a new 'FAI Grassroots' Youtube channel on Monday.

The channel will regularly post videos as part of the new 'FAI Homeskills' video programme.

With the coronavirus lockdown extended to May 5th, it seems as though Football is staying home for the foreseeable future.

But the FAI Homeskills programme will offer coaching and training tips to young players, and provide a football outlet for those taking part.

Young footballers have also been invited to submit their own videos to the channel.

The first week of tips will be hosted by newly appointed Irish national team assistant, Keith Andrews.

Women’s Football Development Officer Pearl Slattery will also host a daily online coaching session with a series of tips coordinated by FAI Development Officers.

The Series will run from Monday to Friday, with new videos being posted at 11am each day.

The FAI will also award prizes for the best submissions posted by participants.

Interim FAI Deputy CEO Niall Quinn has already produced his own social media videos to promote the new FAI Homeskills programme.

“People will see all sides of my game across social media – the good, the bad and the ugly," Mr Quinn said.

“It’s very important that we offer our young players something to keep them involved with football during this lockdown and FAI Homeskills is the perfect vehicle.

“We are hosting the FAI Homeskills programme on our new FAI Grassroots channels and I encourage all players, parents, clubs and stakeholders to get involved in it.

“Irish football will be back on the pitch someday soon but in the meantime this is a great opportunity for young players to work on their skills with FAI coaches.

“Keith Andrews and Pearl Slattery have done a great job with the first week’s set of skills and our Grassroots department and Development Officers have put a quality programme together.

“I’m looking forward to seeing videos sent to us from all over the country."

FAI Homeskills launches 11am on Monday and you can also follow the programme on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram