News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Footballers pay respects at Justin Edinburgh memorial service

Footballers pay respects at Justin Edinburgh memorial service
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 04:25 PM

Figures from the world of football joined Justin Edinburgh’s family, friends and supporters today to remember the late Leyton Orient manager at a memorial service in Chelmsford, England.

Edinburgh died on June 8 at the age of 49 following a cardiac arrest, just six weeks after leading Orient back into the Football League by winning the National League title.

A private funeral was held following his death, but today’s service at Chelmsford Cathedral was the first time the public have been invited to pay their respects.

Glenn Hoddle was among the mourners (Joe Giddens/PA)
Glenn Hoddle was among the mourners (Joe Giddens/PA)

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle, Teddy Sheringham and Sol Campbell were among those in attendance, and they were joined by Ossie Ardiles, Ledley King and Clive Allen as Edinburgh’s former club Tottenham were strongly represented.

Fans entered a ballot for tickets to sit inside the cathedral, with those unsuccessful able listen to proceedings from outside. There were readings by Allen, Shaun Derry, Edinburgh’s son Charlie, Martin Ling and Orient captain Jobi McAnuff.

Following the service, the League Managers Association released a statement on behalf of the Edinburgh family, which read: “Today at Chelmsford Cathedral, we said goodbye to our beloved Justin.

“This celebration of Justin’s life was exactly as he would have wanted it, surrounded by hundreds of his family, friends, colleagues, former colleagues and fans.

“As a family, and on behalf of Justin, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to (those) who have supported us during the most difficult few weeks of our lives…

“And to all of our family and friends who have rallied around and helped throughout an extremely sad and difficult period for us all.

“We have appreciated every gesture of goodwill, every tribute and everyone who touched Justin during his incredible life.

Teddy Sheringham was also in attendance (Joe Giddens/PA)
Teddy Sheringham was also in attendance (Joe Giddens/PA)

“We hope his legacy will live on through the fond memories of everyone who knew him and that Justin will continue to have a positive impact on people’s lives through The Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation – a charitable initiative established in his memory.”

Edinburgh had previously managed Northampton, Gillingham and Newport before taking charge of Orient in November 2017.

As a player, he is best remembered for his decade-long spell at Tottenham, where he won the FA Cup in 1991, playing alongside Gary Lineker and Paul Gascoigne, as well as the League Cup in 1999. Edinburgh also played for Southend, Portsmouth and Billericay.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Manchester City belatedly start pre-season tour in ShanghaiManchester City belatedly start pre-season tour in Shanghai

Ravel Morrison returns to Premier League with one-year deal at Sheffield UnitedRavel Morrison returns to Premier League with one-year deal at Sheffield United

Post-game melee follows UCD's shock win over BohemiansPost-game melee follows UCD's shock win over Bohemians

Lindelof ‘very, very happy’ at United amid reported Barcelona interestLindelof ‘very, very happy’ at United amid reported Barcelona interest

BillericayGIllinghamJustin EdinburghLeyton OrientNewportNorthamptonPortsmouthTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Emery unable to convince ‘important’ Koscielny to join Arsenal tourEmery unable to convince ‘important’ Koscielny to join Arsenal tour

Solskjaer tells centre-backs to step up as club hope to bring in new signingSolskjaer tells centre-backs to step up as club hope to bring in new signing

Solskjaer hopeful of De Gea dealSolskjaer hopeful of De Gea deal

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media


Lifestyle

It will be 40 years next month since the death of JG Farrell.Paying tribute to Booker Prize winner who drowned in West Cork 40 years ago

It’s called Kunfunadhoo and we really don’t understand why we’re not there right now.Take a look at the idyllic Maldives island where Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are honeymooning

The French theme park proves it’s king of the swingers with an intoxicating new summer season, says Damon Smith.The Lion King & Jungle Festival at Disneyland Paris is set to be a roaring success

Dry gardening expert Olivier Filippi says aiming for drought-defying plants and techniques is key. By Hannah Stephenson.Step away from the hosepipe: 6 tips to help your garden thrive through a dry summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »