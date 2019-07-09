News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Footballer Daniel Sturridge: I’ll pay anything to get stolen dog back

Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 11:42 AM

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is appealing for the return of his dog after he said the pet was stolen from a house in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old, without a club after being released by the Champions League winners this summer, posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday showing a broken glass door, which he said was where thieves broke in and took his dog as well as a number of bags.

Somebody stole my dog. I’ll pay anything. I want him back.

He said in the video: “Somebody’s broke into the house in LA, took my dog from the house. Listen, whoever knows who broke into my crib, I’ll pay you anything. I’m dead serious. I wanna know who took my shit. I wanna know what’s went on. I wanna know why they’ve took my dog. I wanna know why they’ve took bags from upstairs. I want to know what the f***’s going on.”

He added: “How can you break into a house in LA and take somebody’s dog? Are you crazy? You’ve come into a house to take a dog? Yo, somebody please find my dog. I’ll pay anything, I’m dead serious. I want my dog back man.”

This is him

In a separate post, Sturridge shared what appeared to be CCTV footage of a group of men in black hoodies outside the property in West Hollywood.

Sturridge has previously posted pictures and videos of his dog Lucci, a Pomeranian who also has his own Instagram account.

Police in Los Angeles were unable to confirm whether or not the incident had been reported to them.

- Press Association

Gay professional rugby league player provides comforting words for anyone contemplating coming out

Premier League

